COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
P55 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu
Roel Pareño (The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2020 - 12:00am

ZAMBOANGA CITY , Philippines — A motor launch and its cargo of smuggled cigarettes worth around P55 million were seized in Sulu on Monday.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) district office said personnel of the Bureau of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service and Marines intercepted the wooden-hulled vessel in the waters off Siasi town.

The vessel, which was found carrying 2,500 master cases of smuggled cigarettes, was escorted to the Romulo Espaldon naval station in this city.

Last week, the BOC district office seized some P10.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes at a house in Barangay Campung Island, almost a kilometer away from the naval base.

The BOC has destroyed P210 million worth of smuggled cigarettes seized since June last year.

BOC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bacolod judge issues warrant of arrest for four warring Yanson siblings
2 days ago
The Yanson family owns the Bacolod-based Vallacar Transit, the country's biggest bus firm.
Nation
fbfb
Ex-actress nabbed for selling COVID test kits
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 3 days ago
A former actress and model was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation on Friday for the unauthorized sale of coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
Lung Center worker gets coronavirus 'from outside hospital'
6 hours ago
"When we did contact tracing, we found out that it didn't come from the hospital but the community," he added. 
Nation
fbfb
Cops with COVID jump to 315
By Neil Jayson Servallos | June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of police officers whocontracted the coronavirus disease 2019 has climbed to 315, the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
House OKs bill splitting Maguindanao into two provinces
By John Unson | 11 hours ago
“Our constituents are so optimistic of the split of Maguindanao into two provinces,” Mangudadatu told reporters...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
2 cops wounded in Bukidnon grenade blast
By Emmanuel Tupas | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Unidentified motorcycle-riding men hurled a grenade at a checkpoint in Cabanglasan, Bukidnon on Monday, leaving two police officers wounded.
52 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
Partial solar eclipse visible on June 21
By Helen Flores | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Filipinos can witness a penumbral lunar and a partial solar eclipse this month, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said yesterday.
52 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
P55 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu
By Roel Pareño | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
A motor launch and its cargo of smuggled cigarettes worth around P55 million were seized in Sulu on Monday.
52 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
PCG braces for Boracay’s reopening
By Robertzon Ramirez | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Coast Guard is ready for the reopening of Boracay after more than two months that it was closed to tourists as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease 2019.
52 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
Ormoc welcomes returning residents
By Lalaine Jimenea | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 113 residents of this city, who were stranded in various parts of Cebu, arrived here on Saturday.
52 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with