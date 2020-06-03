COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
DILG to PNP: Crack down on drug trade
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) yesterday ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to intensify anti-drug operations now that lockdown measures have been relaxed under a general community quarantine (GCQ).

Police officers should quell the illegal drug trade at all stages of the supply chain, from the production of raw materials to distribution on the streets, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said in a statement.

“While quarantine levels are eased in different parts of the country, the campaign against illegal drugs will be intensified,” he said in Filipino.

Año said strict lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 outbreak has crippled the illegal drug trade in the country.

He said he has seen a decrease in the consumption of prohibited narcotics as more people, including drug users, were forced to stay indoors during the more than two months Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon were under an enhanced community quarantine.

There was also an increase in the number of people who gave information against illegal drug peddlers during the quarantine, according to Año.

This was evident based on the crime volume which declined by 58 percent, from 11,886 crimes recorded from Dec. 31, 2019 to March 16 to 6,908 cases from March 17 to June 1, he said.

