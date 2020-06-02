Angeles LGU flagged over unpaid water bills

MANILA, Philippines — Offices under the city government of Angeles stand to lose their water supply after the Commission on Audit (COA) identified them as delinquent accounts.

“The service continues and the accounts of these delinquent customers remain active despite non-payment of obligations to the Angeles City Water District (ACWD),” the COA said in its annual audit report posted on its website on May 21.

State auditors said that as of December last year, the uncollected revenue of the ACWD reached P75.783 million.

They attributed the collection backlog to the non-enforcement of the service disconnection policy.

The audit body cited a provision in the water service contract that authorizes the water district to discontinue serving consumers who fail to pay their bills.

It said an analysis of 36 delinquent accounts showed these consumers continued to enjoy water supply for 61 days to over 10 years despite non-payment of their bills.

The COA said among those with unpaid dues are the Angeles City hall with P2.14 million; city engineer’s office, P687,266; hall of justice, P594,333; social welfare and development office, P120,029 and city agriculture service with P95,921.

State auditors also identified 23 public elementary and secondary schools as well as private residential account holders as among the delinquent clients of the water district.

In a reply attached to the audit report, the ACWD finance and accounts services department assured the COA that it would improve its collection strategy and negotiation efforts with government offices and private customers to recover the unpaid dues.