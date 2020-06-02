COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Angeles LGU flagged over unpaid water bills
Elizabeth Marcelo (The Philippine Star) - June 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Offices under the city government of Angeles stand to lose their water supply after the Commission on Audit (COA) identified them as delinquent accounts.

“The service continues and the accounts of these delinquent customers remain active despite non-payment of obligations to the Angeles City Water District (ACWD),” the COA said in its annual audit report posted on its website on May 21.

State auditors said that as of December last year, the uncollected revenue of the ACWD reached P75.783 million.

They attributed the collection backlog to the non-enforcement of the service disconnection policy.

The audit body cited a provision in the water service contract that authorizes the water district to discontinue serving consumers who fail to pay their bills.

It said an analysis of 36 delinquent accounts showed these consumers continued to enjoy water supply for 61 days to over 10 years despite non-payment of their bills.

The COA said among those with unpaid dues are the Angeles City hall with P2.14 million; city engineer’s office, P687,266; hall of justice, P594,333; social welfare and development office, P120,029 and city agriculture service  with P95,921.

State auditors also identified 23 public elementary and secondary schools as well as private residential account holders as among the delinquent clients of the water district.

In a reply attached to the audit report, the ACWD finance and accounts services department assured the COA that it would improve its collection strategy and negotiation efforts with government offices and private customers to recover the unpaid dues.

COMMISSION ON AUDIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-actress nabbed for selling COVID test kits
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
A former actress and model was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation on Friday for the unauthorized sale of coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
Bacolod judge issues warrant of arrest for four warring Yanson siblings
1 day ago
The Yanson family owns the Bacolod-based Vallacar Transit, the country's biggest bus firm.
Nation
fbfb
Baguio City's unregistered online sellers warned
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
According to initial findings by the Permits and Licensing Division, there are 250 unregistered online sellers in the city...
Nation
fbfb
P5 million shabu seized at NAIA, Makati
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Authorities confiscated at least P5 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Nation
fbfb
Business group hails bus system transformation on EDSA
15 hours ago
The two-pronged reform of the bus system on EDSA, a main thoroughfare in Metro Manila, which lifted lockdown restrictions...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
2 to 3 cyclones seen this month
By Helen Flores | June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Two to three tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this month, the state weather bureau said yesterday.
2 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Angeles LGU flagged over unpaid water bills
By Elizabeth Marcelo | June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Offices under the city government of Angeles stand to lose their water supply after the Commission on Audit identified them as delinquent accounts.
2 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Cops with COVID jump to 315
By Neil Jayson Servallos | June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of police officers whocontracted the coronavirus disease 2019 has climbed to 315, the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.
2 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
PNP cracks down on bogus pensioners
By Neil Jayson Servallos | June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police yesterday said it would run after more than 1,000 police officers who have been illegally claiming pension from the PNP.
2 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Duterte certifies as urgent anti-terror bill
By Alexis Romero | June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte has certified as urgent a bill that seeks to strengthen the government’s campaign against terrorism, but is being criticized by groups concerned that it would lead to human rights violat...
2 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with