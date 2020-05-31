COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Maritime police tow a boat to safety off Parang, Maguindanao on May 30, 2020.
via The STAR/John Unson
Police rescue relief boat damaged by waves off Maguindanao town
John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2020 - 1:01pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The police rescued on Saturday a provincial official and his companions after the boat they were ferrying food supplies on was damaged by big waves while on their way to Bongo Island for a relief mission.

Personnel of the Maguindanao Maritime Police, led by Police Capt. Fritze James Madrid, towed the damaged boat carrying Mashur Biruar, a member of the Maguindanao provincial board, to safety.

The boat was headed to Bongo Island to deliver relief supplies for residents affected by the COVID-19 quarantine.

Bongo Island is about six kilometers off Parang, Maguindanao.

The wooden-hulled boat nearly capsized after strong waves battered its outriggers. 

The relief supplies have been delivered to Bongo Island with the help of the Maguindanao Maritime police and other boatmen who responded to the emergency.

