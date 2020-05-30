COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Bangsamoro trade ministry staff extend relief support to families in far-flung areas.
Philstar.com/John Unson
BARMM trade ministry extends help to quarantined families
John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2020 - 8:30pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Almost 2,000 families benefited from recent relief missions of a Bangsamoro agency that has just joined regional offices reaching out to communities displaced by the COVID-19 quarantine.

The Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao distributed relief supplies to impoverished families in five provinces in recent outreach activities complementing the regional government’s quarantine food rationing operations.

Minister Abu Amri Taddik told reporters said Saturday the MTIT’s relief missions were facilitated by their provincial offices.

Taddik said they have dispersed hygiene kits, rice, canned goods and other food provisions to households in Talipao and Indanan towns Sulu, in Masiu, Pualas and in Bayang in Lanao del Sur, in Bongao, Tandubas, Sapa-Sapa and in South Ubian in Tawi-Tawi, in Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao and in Tuburan, Mohammad Ajul, Albarka, Akbar and in Tipo-Tipo in Basilan.

Taddik said their relief operations were assisted by local government units that have jurisdiction over beneficiary barangays.

Taddik said the MTIT’s humanitarian activities in recent weeks were parallel with the COVID-19 containment measures of Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim.

“Our relief missions were done in support of the relief efforts of our chief minister,” Taddik said.

In the forefront of the BARMM government’s war on coronavirus is the region’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, or READI contingent, along with the health and social welfare ministries.

The READI, operating under the supervision of Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, has been initiating relief missions since March in BARMM’s five provinces with the help of local government units.

“We in the MTIT also support the READI,” Taddik said.

