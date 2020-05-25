2 cops relieved over men’s offenses

COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Jennifer Rendon (The Philippine Star) - May 25, 2020 - 12:00am

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — Two junior police officials in the province of Iloilo have been relieved from their posts in connection with the offenses committed by their subordinates.

Lt. George Caño and Capt. Victor Bacinillo were sacked as platoon leader of the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force based in Barangay Cabaguhan, Batad town, and supervisor at the regional police personnel holding and accounting unit (RPHAU), respectively.

Caño was the supervisor of S/Sgt. Joe Marc Ebon, who was reportedly caught transporting liquor along with three other men in Lemery town on May 21, according to Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan, Western Visayas police director.

Report said some 69 boxes of liquor were found in the suspects’ vehicle that was pulled over at a quarantine control checkpoint in Barangay Velasco.

Meanwhile, Bacinillo’s subordinate S/Sgt. Jose Digcabo-on Jr. reportedly tried to intervene in the arrest of a driver, who was also caught transporting several boxes of liquor in Barangay Nanga, Guimbal town on May 20.

Caño was transferred to the Western Visayas police RPHAU at Camp Delgado and Bacinillo to the regional headquarters support unit.

Pamuspusan cited the doctrine of command responsibility in relieving the officers.

