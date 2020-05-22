COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Cadet 1st Class Gemalyn Deocares Sugui of Echague, Isabela, tops Philippine Military Academy Masidlawin class of 2020.
PMA/Release
Female cadet from Isabela tops PMA graduates
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - May 22, 2020 - 8:23am

Four other females also in top 10

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Yet another woman — Gemalyn Deocares Sugui — graduates as topnotcher of Philippine Military Academy “Masidlawin” class of 2020 on Friday.

Sugui, who hails from Echague, Isabela, is the sixth female cadet topping the graduating class of the country’s premier military training institution. 

Repeating the females’ 2019 feat where an Ilocos Sur lass —  Dionne Mae Apolog Umalla — also graduated top of her class, four more females in Masidlawin class placed in the top 10.

In 1999, Arlene dela Cruz bested her “mistahs” topping that year’s graduates, Tara Velasco in 2003; Andrelee Mojica in 2007 and Rovi Mariel Martinez in 2017.

Graduating second place is Jade Campo Villanueva from Tacloban City;  third is Jeffreson Yason Salazar from Zamboanga City;  another female on fourth Rojes Gaile Bacud Jamandre from Lamut, Ifugao;  Jeb Belting Bay-an from Kabayan, Benguet on fifth;  Catabay Gunnawa Ladyong from Tabuk City, Kalinga on sixth;  another female at seventh  Vanelyn Angel Zipangan Tabao from Tuguegarao City;  yet another female on eighth June Giel Anne Factor from Ilocos Norte;  on ninth Ruben Abgao from Baroy, Lanao del Sur and completing the 10th is another female Dencel Aina Bayaca from Pampanga.

The Masidlawin class’ graduation rites Friday afternoon is among the first in the over a hundred years of PMA history as the premier military officers training institution remains closed from the public including parents and loved ones because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The graduation rites though will be livestreamed just like Thursday mornings’ awarding of Cadet Corps of the Armed Forces of the Philippines unit awards.

PHILIPPINE MILITARY ACADEMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CIDG tracks patients at fake COVID hospital patients
By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group yesterday formed tracker teams to locate Chinese citizens said to be infected...
Nation
fbfb
Pangasinan village on lockdown
By Eva Visperas | 9 hours ago
Barangay Dupac in Asingan town in this province has been placed on total lockdown for 14 days after two residents tested positive...
Nation
fbfb
Cagayan councilor held for murder
By Artemio Dumlao | May 22, 2020 - 12:00am
A municipal councilor in Amulung town was arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of four people in Piat on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Woman dies trying to save dogs from burning house
By Gilbert Bayoran | May 22, 2020 - 12:00am
A woman died while trying to save her dogs when her house caught fire on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Woman held for defying checkpoint in Caloocan
By Rey Galupo | 6 days ago
A woman was arrested in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City on Thursday morning for allegedly trying to defy a checkpoint set up...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
9 hours ago
DILG: Sinas not yet off the hook
By Romina Cabrera | 9 hours ago
Despite getting a reprieve from President Duterte, Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas is not yet off the hook...
Nation
fbfb
9 hours ago
680,000 Manila families get 2nd tranche of cash aid
9 hours ago
More than 680,000 families in Manila will receive the second tranche of cash assistance from the city government, Mayor Isko...
Nation
fbfb
9 hours ago
SAP beneficiaries in Quezon City return cash subsidy
By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
Around 3,000 beneficiaries of the social amelioration program in Quezon City have returned the SAP subsidy as they have received...
Nation
fbfb
Northern Samar under state of calamity due to Ambo
By Miriam Desacada | May 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Northern Samar has been placed under a state of calamity in the aftermath of Typhoon Ambo.
9 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Soldier, militant killed in Maguindanao clash
By Roel Pareño | May 22, 2020 - 12:00am
A soldier and a member of a local terror group were killed in an encounter in Barangay Tabungao, Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao on Wednesday.
9 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with