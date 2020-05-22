Female cadet from Isabela tops PMA graduates

Four other females also in top 10

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Yet another woman — Gemalyn Deocares Sugui — graduates as topnotcher of Philippine Military Academy “Masidlawin” class of 2020 on Friday.

Sugui, who hails from Echague, Isabela, is the sixth female cadet topping the graduating class of the country’s premier military training institution.

Repeating the females’ 2019 feat where an Ilocos Sur lass — Dionne Mae Apolog Umalla — also graduated top of her class, four more females in Masidlawin class placed in the top 10.

In 1999, Arlene dela Cruz bested her “mistahs” topping that year’s graduates, Tara Velasco in 2003; Andrelee Mojica in 2007 and Rovi Mariel Martinez in 2017.

Graduating second place is Jade Campo Villanueva from Tacloban City; third is Jeffreson Yason Salazar from Zamboanga City; another female on fourth Rojes Gaile Bacud Jamandre from Lamut, Ifugao; Jeb Belting Bay-an from Kabayan, Benguet on fifth; Catabay Gunnawa Ladyong from Tabuk City, Kalinga on sixth; another female at seventh Vanelyn Angel Zipangan Tabao from Tuguegarao City; yet another female on eighth June Giel Anne Factor from Ilocos Norte; on ninth Ruben Abgao from Baroy, Lanao del Sur and completing the 10th is another female Dencel Aina Bayaca from Pampanga.

The Masidlawin class’ graduation rites Friday afternoon is among the first in the over a hundred years of PMA history as the premier military officers training institution remains closed from the public including parents and loved ones because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The graduation rites though will be livestreamed just like Thursday mornings’ awarding of Cadet Corps of the Armed Forces of the Philippines unit awards.