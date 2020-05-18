COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Villar, who chairs the Senate committee on agriculture and food, said she has received comments from people that they turned to home gardening as a way to stay productive while passing time.
Mong Pintolo, file
Villar pushes urban agriculture during quarantine
Paolo Romero (The Philippine Star) - May 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With people staying at home in compliance with quarantine measures, Sen. Cynthia Villar said yesterday urban agriculture is on the rise.

Villar, who chairs the Senate committee on agriculture and food, said she has received comments from people that they turned to home gardening as a way to stay productive while passing time.

She cited the work of the Villar Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance that built farm schools in Las Piñas City and San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan to promote agriculture in urban areas.

“In my encounters with our training participants, I have always highlighted the importance of growing food even if it means planting in containers or small patches of land in their own backyards. Home gardening is a strategy in achieving food security and in making nutritious food accessible to every family,” Villar said. “The flourishing home agriculture is one of the positive outcomes brought by these lockdowns.”

She said home gardens are ready source of food, especially during calamities such as typhoons, occurrence of frost, volcanic eruption and health emergency.

Shortly after the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine, Villar distributed compost and vegetable seeds to encourage home gardening in urban areas.

CYNTHIA VILLAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
5 Metro Manila cities allow tricycles
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Five cities in Metro Manila – Caloocan, Navotas, Valenzuela, Marikina and Pasig – have allowed tricycles to resume...
Nation
fbfb
11 NCRPO officials to be promoted
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | May 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Eleven officials of the National Capital Region Police Office are set to be promoted tomorrow, according to NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas.
Nation
fbfb
Palace hands off on arrest of critics
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
Malacañang officials yesterday distanced themselves from a series of arrests of individuals who openly criticized President...
Nation
fbfb
Woman held for defying checkpoint in Caloocan
By Rey Galupo | 2 days ago
A woman was arrested in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City on Thursday morning for allegedly trying to defy a checkpoint set up...
Nation
fbfb
DOJ resets preliminary investigation of Koko’s quarantine breach
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
The Department of Justice has given Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III a few more weeks before it will hear the...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Sinas keeps post; no NCRPO reshuffle
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
There will be no revamp at the National Capital Region Police Office even if NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas is facing...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
MMDA: Number coding remains suspended
By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
The number coding scheme will remain suspended even after the National Capital Region transitioned into modified enhanced...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Mandaluyong OKs tricycle operations
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Mandaluyong will allow the limited operation of tricycles as the city transitioned into relaxed lockdown protocols under the...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
People flock to malls, markets as virus lockdown eased
By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Residents of Metro Manila flocked to malls and markets over the weekend after lockdown protocols were eased under the modified...
Nation
fbfb
Male nurse Baguio’s newest COVID case
By Artemio Dumlao | May 18, 2020 - 12:00am
A male nurse tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 in this city yesterday morning.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with