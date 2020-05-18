Male nurse Baguio’s newest COVID case

COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Artemio Dumlao (The Philippine Star) - May 18, 2020 - 12:00am

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A male nurse tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 in this city yesterday morning.

The new case was posted after nine health workers recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals last week.

Raising the number of cases to 32, the 32-year-old nurse works at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, and is a resident of Barangay Pinsao Proper. 

Authorities have started contact tracing, quarantine and disinfection of the hospital.

A day earlier, the city’s COVID cases dropped to only one, involving a 41-year-old police officer who came home from the National Capital Region.

In Zambales, four new COVID cases were recorded on Friday. The patients were taken to different hospitals for treatment.

Malls reopen

Malls in Baguio City reopened yesterday and were allowed to operate essential and non-leisure services.

The gradual reopening came with an order of the city government to adjust mall hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until further notice.

Shoppers were required to wear face masks, undergo thermal scan before they were allowed entry, and observe social distancing.

In Lucena, Quezon, local and police officials inspected two major malls yesterday morning in preparation for the reopening today.

Mayor Roderick Alcala said the city government allowed malls to resume operation, provided the administrators and security officers would enforce social distancing and other protocols intended to prevent the spread of COVID.

This developed as local officials of Ilocos Norte said it would not allow entry of visitors, even as the province is now under general community quarantine.

The provincial governments said it would only accept returning residents such as those who were stranded from other areas of the country, displaced workers and those with medical conditions.

Arriving residents have to undergo quarantine for 14 days in their respective hometowns. Bebot Sison Jr., Michelle Zoleta, Raymund Catindig

