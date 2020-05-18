PNP probes ‘maltreatment’ of quarantine violator

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is investigating the maltreatment suffered by a quarantine violator allegedly at the hands of police officers in Cavite.

The Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) police is handling the case of Ronald Campo, who was reportedly beaten up by the officers on May 13, PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said.

“The PRO 4-A has started its probe on the alleged mauling incident in General Trias, Cavite to determine the truth, circumstances and culpability,” Banac said in a statement released yesterday.

Campo, in a video shown on CNN Philippines, claimed he was beaten up by the officers who arrested him along with other curfew violators on May 12.

He said they were initially brought to the plaza, where they were made to exercise as a punishment.

Campo said he fell asleep after exercising and a police officer woke him up. He said he was brought to a dark place where the officers allegedly beat him up until he lost consciousness.

Cavite police director Col. Marlon Santos denied Campo’s allegations, saying the complainant’s injuries were self-inflicted.

Santos said Campo was drunk when he was accosted and attempted to escape while the officers were processing the violators.

He said Campo fell on the pavement twice, jumped over a creek and climbed a concrete fence with a barbed wire.

Santos said Campo allegedly tried to take hostage a resident, who hit him with a piece of wood.

“The suspect moved to the fence and jumped over. He fell into an empty swimming pool,” Santos said, adding the suspect tried to escape again, but was collared by the officers.