Drug suspect shot dead

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — A son of a convicted drug lord was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding men in this city on Saturday.

Gerard Cuadra was a son of Jose “Kim” Cuadra, who is serving a life sentence at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa for drug trafficking.

The victim was standing along BS Aquino Drive when a motorcyle with two men on board pulled over behind him.

One of the men approached Cuadra and shot the victim several times.

Cuadra died at the scene due to seven gunshot wounds in the body, according to Lt. Col. Ariel Pico, spokesman for the Bacolod City police.

Police said the killing could be drug-related, noting Cuadra was considered a high-value target.

On the same day, drug suspect Omar Garcia was killed in an alleged encounter with police officers in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.

Garcia reportedly drew his gun after sensing that he was dealing with undercover agents in Barangay Assumption at around 10:30 p.m.

Police recovered 10 platic sachets said to contain shabu, a pistol and marked money.