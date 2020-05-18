Quake rocks parts of Central Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude-3.9 earthquake rocked parts of Central Mindanao or Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos) region yesterday, but did not cause any damage, state seismologists said.

The quake occurred at 4:32 a.m. and its epicenter was located 15 kilometers southeast of Columbio town in Sultan Kudarat, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

It was felt at Intensity 3 in Columbio; Kidapawan City, Makilala and Tulunan, all in Cotabato, and Intensity 2 in President Roxas and Magpet, also in Cotabato.

The quake was not expected to generate aftershocks, Phivolcs said.