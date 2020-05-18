3 hurt in Pasay fire

COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Ghio Ong (The Philippine Star) - May 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Three persons were injured when a fire broke out at a residential area in Pasay City yesterday.

Authorities said a man suffered burns. Two women sustained injuries after they jumped from their burning house.

Arson probers said the fire started at a house at the corner of Virginia Extension and M. dela Cruz street in Barangay 130 before 1 p.m.

Firefighters put out the blaze at around 2:10 p.m.

Arson investigators said they have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

