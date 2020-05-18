BI frontliners negative for virus

MANILA, Philippines — Around 125 personnel of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the employees underwent rapid testing on Friday to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We are prioritizing our frontliners at the airport who are highly at risk of contracting the virus,” Morente said.

He said employees at the BI regional offices nationwide would also undergo testing.

Last week, 159 detainees at the BI detention facility at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig underwent testing for COVID-19.