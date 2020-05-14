WATCH: At aid distribution, cops and beneficiaries sing 'Happy Birthday' for NCRPO chief Sinas

COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2020 - 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Before a controversial birthday gathering saw Metro Manila's police chief draw draw social media ire and an official investigation, relief beneficiaries in Caloocan sang "Happy Birthday" for him before getting their aid in a live-streamed video dated May 8. 

Representatives of the Caloocan police told Philstar.com in a phone call that the live-streamed video, which was posted on the Caloocan PS React Facebook page, was part of the program of Adopt a Family, a relief operation program by the Philippine National Police.

According to the Caloocan City Police Station, beneficiaries were randomly selected and told pick up their aid at the Barangay 8 hall in Caloocan for a "simultaneous kick-off ceremony" of the program.

Caloocan police said they were careful to observe social distancing.  

Things turned light when cops and residents, who filed into the barangay's basketball court, sang greetings for the Metro Manila police chief, who was not present at the distribution launch. 

Some cops were even holding megaphones in the video.

According to a press statement on the NCRPO website, part of the "Extraordinary Birthday Celebration Of RD NCRPO" was aid distribution by all units of the regional police office.

It said the Northern Police District, which the Caloocan City Police Station is part of, distributed aid to 1,200 families.

"With the great burden we are experiencing globally, I felt like it is also the best time to celebrate life. Sharing my day and my blessings in our community is my way to give thanks to the fruitful years that has been given to me," Sinas is quoted as saying in the NCRPO release.

The relief distribution happened the same day Sinas had a birthday gathering—police call it a mañanita—at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig, for which he is now facing criminal raps. 

Mass gatherings have been banned since March, though Sinas maintains there was nothing wrong with receiving his guests even a day after apologizing for holding it.

'Police appreciate my leadership'

In his apology sent to reporters the previous day, the Metro Manila police chief said some of the photos that were supposedly from the birthday event were “edited and grabbed from old posts.”

Other photos were posted on and since deleted from the NCRPO Facebook page.

"The celebration happened here in my quarters, we weren't even in the streets. I told them that they would have to leave after eating because we still had much to do the following day. Nonetheless, I'm okay with whatever the probe finds," Sinas said in an earlier interview with CNN Philippines' "The Source". 

"Police officers appreciate my type of leadership that's probably why they greeted me. Nonetheless, I take responsibility. I don't want to blame them because they greeted me," he added. 

In a statement sent to reporters Thursday night, Police Gen. Archie Fransisco Gamboa, PNP chief, said Sinas and other NCRPO  officers will be "made to answer for their individual culpability that will be determined by a swift and impartial investigation to satisfy the requirements of due process."

