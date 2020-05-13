Philippines sees 18% hike in toilet paper prices in four weeks — report

MANILA, Philippines — Toilet paper prices increased by 18% over a four-week period in the Philippines, data shows.

According to financial comparison platform Finder.com, prices for toilet paper in the Philippines rose by 17.76% from an average of P53.72 (USD 1.07) to P63.26 (USD 1.26)—an increase well above the global average increase of 3.37%.

The study, which tracked user-contributed data from Expatistan from March 25—over a week since mainland Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine—to the 22nd of April, said that the Philippines experienced the sixth biggest price increase out of 90 countries included in the study.

Finder’s global editor-in-chief, Angus Kidman, pointed to supply and demand problems caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak as one possible cause.

“With panic buying setting in around the world, a number of common household items have been in short supply. While the Department of Trade and Industry was quick to announce a price freeze on basic necessities, there are always going to be those that look to capitalize on shortages by driving up the prices,” he said.

In mid-March, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez assured the public that supply shortage was not a concern, saying: "“Since the policy is unhampered movement of cargo, the public should not worry that there would be shortage. Supply and prices would be stable because of allowed movement of cargoes."

Singapore had the second-highest increase in toilet paper prices according to the study, at 48.84%, while Malaysia came in fifth just behind the Philippines at 32.26%.

Around the world, frontline health care workers including doctors and nurses have been affected by shortages in the global supply of personal protective equipment, which have all been attributed to rising demand resulting from panic-buying, hoarding, and misuse.

In an earlier study, Finder found that an estimated 39.8 million Filipino adults—approximately 58% of Filipinos—were unable to buy essential items in March.

At the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines, hoarding and profiteering were rampant practices.

A grocery store only lets customers to each get three pieces of alcohol. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/PXGSqBiUnc — Kristine Patag (@kristinepatag) March 11, 2020

Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan Heal as One Act of 2020, which handed President Rodrigo Duterte special powers in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, authorizes the chief executive in Section 4(i) to:

Continue to enforce measures to protect the people from hoarding, profiteering, injurious speculations, manipulation of prices, product deceptions, and cartels, monopolies, or other combinations in restraint of trade, or other pernicious practices affecting the supply, distribution and movement of food, clothing, hygiene and sanitation products, medicine and medical products, fuel, fertilizers, chemicals, building materials, implements, machinery equipment and spare parts required in agriculture, industry and other essential services, and other articles of prime necessity

According to President Rodrigo Duterte's seventh weekly report to Congress on the use of his special powers, less than half—or only 714 of 1,634, or 47%—of municipal and city governments have been able to fully roll out cash and material aid for their intended beneficiaries.

“The jump in the price of toilet paper in the Philippines was well above what we saw in most other countries. In some parts of the world supply issues may have contributed to higher prices, with employees unable to go to work and transportation delays, especially across borders," Kidman added.

“We don’t know definitively whether price increases are due to retailers charging more for in-demand products or whether people are simply reporting higher prices." — Franco Luna with reports from Ratziel San Juan

The full report of the study may be viewed here.