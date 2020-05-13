COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
People wearing face masks amid concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus push a shopping cart full of toilet paper and kitchen rolls at a supermarket in Bangkok on March 16, 2020.
AFP/ Jack Taylor
Philippines sees 18% hike in toilet paper prices in four weeks — report
(Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 8:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Toilet paper prices increased by 18% over a four-week period in the Philippines, data shows.

According to financial comparison platform Finder.com, prices for toilet paper in the Philippines rose by 17.76% from an average of P53.72 (USD 1.07) to P63.26 (USD 1.26)—an increase well above the global average increase of 3.37%. 

The study, which tracked user-contributed data from Expatistan from March 25—over a week since mainland Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine—to the 22nd of April, said that the Philippines experienced the sixth biggest price increase out of 90 countries included in the study. 

Finder’s global editor-in-chief, Angus Kidman, pointed to supply and demand problems caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak as one possible cause. 

“With panic buying setting in around the world, a number of common household items have been in short supply. While the Department of Trade and Industry was quick to announce a price freeze on basic necessities, there are always going to be those that look to capitalize on shortages by driving up the prices,” he said. 

RELATED: On a roll: The psychology behind toilet paper panicArmed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying hit Hong Kong

In mid-March, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez assured the public that supply shortage was not a concern, saying: "“Since the policy is unhampered movement of cargo, the public should not worry that there would be shortage. Supply and prices would be stable because of allowed movement of cargoes."

Singapore had the second-highest increase in toilet paper prices according to the study, at 48.84%, while Malaysia came in fifth just behind the Philippines at 32.26%.

Around the world, frontline health care workers including doctors and nurses have been affected by shortages in the global supply of personal protective equipment, which have all been attributed to rising demand resulting from panic-buying, hoarding, and misuse.

In an earlier study, Finder found that an estimated 39.8 million Filipino adults—approximately 58% of Filipinos—were unable to buy essential items in March. 

At the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines, hoarding and profiteering were rampant practices.

Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan Heal as One Act of 2020, which handed President Rodrigo Duterte special powers in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, authorizes the chief executive in Section 4(i) to:

Continue to enforce measures to protect the people from hoarding, profiteering, injurious speculations, manipulation of prices, product deceptions, and cartels, monopolies, or other combinations in restraint of trade, or other pernicious practices affecting the supply, distribution and movement of food, clothing, hygiene and sanitation products, medicine and medical products, fuel, fertilizers, chemicals, building materials, implements, machinery equipment and spare parts required in agriculture, industry and other essential services, and other articles of prime necessity

According to President Rodrigo Duterte's seventh weekly report to Congress on the use of his special powers, less than half—or only 714 of 1,634, or 47%—of municipal and city governments have been able to fully roll out cash and material aid for their intended beneficiaries. 

RELATED: Cargo unhampered? Truckloads of toilet paper barred

“The jump in the price of toilet paper in the Philippines was well above what we saw in most other countries. In some parts of the world supply issues may have contributed to higher prices, with employees unable to go to work and transportation delays, especially across borders," Kidman added.

“We don’t know definitively whether price increases are due to retailers charging more for in-demand products or whether people are simply reporting higher prices." — Franco Luna with reports from Ratziel San Juan

The full report of the study may be viewed here

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP chief defends Sinas birthday feast
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa yesterday defended his top police commander in Metro Manila, who held...
Nation
fbfb
Marikina mayor, cops clash over volunteers’ arrest
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 days ago
Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro yesterday locked horns with the Philippine National Police over the arrest of 10 people running...
Nation
fbfb
Parts of Quezon City on 14-day lockdown
By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Starting this week, some areas in Quezon City will be placed under a 14-day “special concern lockdown” due to...
Nation
fbfb
Tsinoy trader held for counterfeit canned goods
By Rey Galupo | May 13, 2020 - 12:00am
A Filipino-Chinese businesswoman was arrested in Binondo, Manila on Monday afternoon for selling counterfeit luncheon meat.
Nation
fbfb
10 NPAs killed in Misamis clashes
By Ben Serrano | May 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Ten New People’s Army rebels have been killed in gunfights with government troopers in Misamis Oriental since Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
QCPD arrests driver for violation of liquor ban days after NCRPO chief holds birthday party
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"We are again reminding the public that selling, buying, and drinking alcohol in public areas is prohibited."
Nation
fbfb
10 hours ago
Authorities arrest worker offering P100 million for Duterte's slay
10 hours ago
Authorities arrested a construction worker in Aklan on Tuesday over his social media post offering a P100-million reward to...
Nation
fbfb
20 hours ago
DA eyes lockdown of ASF-hit areas
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is modifying its culling protocols to contain the spread of African swine fever.
Nation
fbfb
20 hours ago
Ambo may intensify into tropical storm
By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
Tropical Depression Ambo may intensify into a tropical storm before it makes landfall over the southern part of Bicol tomorrow....
Nation
fbfb
20 hours ago
73 QCPD cops under quarantine
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
A total of 73 police officers from the Quezon City Police District who had direct contact with 13 police officers who tested...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with