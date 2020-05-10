COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Photo dated May 6 shows a health worker preparing for a swab testing activity in Brgy. Pasadena in San Juan
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Quezon province records fifth day without new COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - May 10, 2020 - 1:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon province has been free of any additional cases of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) for five consecutive days, its provincial public information office confirmed Sunday morning.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the office confirmed that the tally of cases in the province stood at 72 cases, a number that stayed stationary from May 6 to the morning of May 10.

As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, a total of 33 patients in the province recovered from the new pathogen, while seven have passed away.

According to the public information office, 29 of the confirmed patients are from Lucena City, while the lone patients in the towns of Pitogo, Sariaya, Sampaloc, Pagbilao and Lucban have all recovered, rendering the towns COVID-free.

Additionally, the province has documented 1,295 suspect cases to go with 3 probable cases.

READ: COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 10,610 as death toll exceeds 700

Enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and certain provinces, including those under Region IV-A or Calabarzon is set to last until May 15.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Department of Health counted 10,610 cases in the country. 

No new cases were reported in Central Visayas, the department said. — Franco Luna with reports from Ratziel San Juan

