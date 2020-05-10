Pagasa reminds public to drink more water as heat nears dangerous levels

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) recorded blisteringly high temperatures in several stations across the country throughout the weekend.

Warning of possible heat cramps, exhaustion and even stroke, Pagasa reminded the general public to regularly drink water and reduce physical activity during midday to prevent heat stress.

"The air temperature in Echague, Isabela reached 40.1°C yesterday, May 9. It was the highest recorded temperature so far this summer," Pagasa said in a tweet.

On Sunday, the following Pagasa stations recorded the highest temperatures:

Echague, Isabela: 40.1°C

Tuguegarao City: 39°C

Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac: 38.7°C

Camiling, Tarlac: 38.6°C

Science City of Munoz 38.5°C

“We could experience the hottest or maximum temperature, possibly of this year, this May. We could get as high as 40 or 41 degrees Celsius in Northern Luzon, usually in Cagayan, Tuguegarao or Isabela areas – the areas that experience this extreme temperature during May,” Ana Liza Solis, chief of PAGASA’s climate monitoring and prediction section said at PAGASA’s climate outlook forum.

Heat indices near dangereous levels

Heat index or apparent temperature is what the temperature feels like or what the human body perceives when taking into consideration factors such as relative humidity along with the actual air temperature.

The state weather bureau in an advisory Saturday also said that the recorded heat levels were nearing dangerous levels, which include:

Sangley Point, Cavite City 50°C

Science City of Munoz 49°C

Clark, Pampanga 46°C

Dagupan City 46°C

Davao City 45°C

NAIA, Pasay City 45°C

Zamboanga City 45°C

According to Pagasa, dangerous heat indices ranging from 41 to 54°C increases the possibility of heat cramps and heat exhaustion, which in turn can result in heatstroke when engaged in continuous physical activity. — Franco Luna with reports from The STAR/Helen Flores