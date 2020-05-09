COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
The remains of the two soldiers were transported to their hometowns Friday.
Philstar.com/John Unson
Slain Army COVID-19 frontliners given military honors
John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 9, 2020 - 4:50pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Army’s 6th Infantry Division honored Friday the two soldiers killed by Dawlah Islamiya bandits while performing anti-coronavirus frontline duties in Datu Hoffer town in Maguindanao.

The honor rites preceded the transport of the cadavers of Corporals Jermie Ombiang and Vicente Gata of the 57th Infantry Battalion to their respective hometowns in central Mindanao.

Col. Steve Crespillo of the 6th ID led the event, held at Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao.

Ombiang and Gata were in a team of soldiers enforcing COVID-19 quarantine in an upland area in Datu Hoffer that heavily armed members of the Dawlah Islamiya attacked from two directions, killing them both instantly.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of 6th ID, said Ombiang and Gata are heroes.

“They were killed while performing COVID-19 containment missions in a known bastion of Dawlah Islamiya terrorists,” Carreon said.

