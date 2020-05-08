Zamboanga Peninsula hits three weeks with no new COVID-19 cases

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Zamboanga Peninsula seems to have flattened the curve on the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Department of Health 9 (DOH) said Friday.
Joshua Brillantes, DOH-9 assistant regional director, said there has been no reports of new cases for three weeks now in Zamboanga Peninsula.
Brillantes said the only case that sprung up was inside the Zamboanga City Reformatory Center (ZCRC), which he described as “a community that is already in a state of quarantine.”
“If we go to the local community and use it our basis when we downscale our [enhanced community quarantine] to [general community quarantine] at least we can see if we plot in a graph, I think we have already flattened because it’s more than 15 days already we have no new case,” Brillantes said.
Brillantes said the strict observance of community quarantine and social distancing contributed to the cut of the virus transmission.
“Because of this we thank the cooperation of everyone for adhering that is why we did not experience the surge of the illnesses,” Brillantes said.
The DOH-9 reported at least 66 COVID-19 confirmed cases: one in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte, five in Zamboanga del Sur, and 60 in Zamboanga City with 899 suspected cases.
According to Brillantes, from the total 60 confirmed cases in Zamboanga City at least 51 are from the ZCRC and nine are community-based patients.
He said out of the nine confirmed cases, two are residents Zamboanga City but are based in Manila who are medical frontliners while four others have recovered and discharged.
Brillantes said three positive cases in Zamboanga del Sur have also recovered and discharged.
He said since the pandemic at least three deaths were recorded from positive cases with 64 other COVID-related mortalities.
The DOH-9 also started training swabbers and contact tracers from the different barangay health emergency response teams in time for the community testing once the region downscales to GCQ.
Brillantes called on the local government units to prepare the "Ligtas" COVID-19 centers for the community quarantine which is a requirement in declaring the GCQ.
He reminded that there is a standing directive from the Department of the Interior and Local Government for the LGUs to establish their own Ligtas COVID-19 Centers or isolation areas.
“This will be a call for our LGUs. The quarantine that we are doing is not just to control our borders but to buy time to establish the isolation areas,” Brillantes said.
“That is why we trained swabbers and contact tracers. So that when we conduct the community testing we want for those confirmed cases can be placed in the isolation center. We have also to prepare our community and not just implement immediately the GCQ,” he said.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases says they want to limit the number of open entrances in mall.
They also recommend standing on every other step of escalator and assigning of personnel in high-density areas.
The Ilocos Norte provincial government rolls out a livelihood and emergency employment program for displaced daily wage workers amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Under the "NariMAT nga Aglawlaw" cash-for-work program, at least 1,332 beneficiaries were hired to work under barangay-based social community projects such as eco-tourism; repair and improvement of common public facilities; debris clearing; declogging of canals; debris segregation and materials recovery, stockpiling; rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads, bridges, post-harvest facilities, and public markets; and tree planting and seedling preparation.
Beneficiaries will also receive a salary worth P1,275 for five days and a calamansi seedling for each individual. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
Education Secretary Leonor Briones announces that the opening of school year 2020-2021 will be on August 24.
At the Laging Handa virtual briefing, the education chief says the initial schedule for next school year is from Aug. 24, 2020 to Apr. 30, 2021.
Briones also says some private schools have expressed readiness to start classes using distance learning or other online options.
The provincial government of Basilan had procured 10,000 more bags of rice for constituents displaced by its coronavirus containment effort.
Besides rice, the office of Gov. Jim Salliman also purchased 1,000 more cases of canned sardines to augment the relief supplies it distributed in a series of outreach missions in the province early on.
In a statement Sunday, Salliman’s office said the provincial government will continue to focus on alleviating the condition of constituents displaced by the province-wide COVID-19 health emergency.
“We will do our best to help ease their situation by all allowable means, within the capability of our provincial government,” Salliman said. — The STAR/John Unson
Sen. Nancy Binay says the Philippines needs an army of COVID-19 trackers as the some parts of the country have transitioned from enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine.
"Habang tumatagal, numinipis ang hanay ng ating healthworkers pati na ang ating mga taong inaasahan sa barangay. The first step once ECQ is lifted is to see to it that the LGU is ready and well-equipped when it comes to tracking possible carriers who have been exposed to infected people. It is best that we come prepared and start training an army of contact tracers as we transition from ECQ to GCQ," the senator says.
