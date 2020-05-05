COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Photo shows the vehicle that a drug suspect was reportedly driving in.
Release / QCPD
GMA-7 employee arrested after swallowing sachet of shabu
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 12:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities on Monday apprehended a GMA-7 employee after the latter was suspected of swallowing a sachet of shabu at a quarantine checkpoint in Brgy. Loyola Heights, Quezon City. 

According to a statement by Quezon City Police District issued on Tuesday morning, Baron Giovani Belison, field production assistant of GMA 7 News and Public Affairs, was seen arguing with another motorist along Aurora Boulevard, prompting police to approach the two vehicles. 

However, Belison reportedly attempted to drive away in a Nissan Frontier plastered with the mark of GMA and DZBB and was then blocked by police personnel. 

"Belison was initially asked for his driver’s license when police saw two (2) transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu from his possession. The suspect swallowed one of the two (2) sachets in an apparent attempt to conceal the items but one of the policemen was able to seize the other sachet which contained around 0.2 grams of suspected shabu," the statement read. 

Cases of reckless driving and violation of Art. 2 Sec 11 of Republic Act No. 9165—or the article of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 which penalizes possession of dangerous drugs—will be referred for inquest against Belison at the City Prosecutor’s Office, the statement said. 

Police Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo, QCPD director, said in an earlier statement that anti-drug and anti-criminality operations would continue amid the enhanced community quarantine. 

According to a tweet by dzBB Super Radyo, Belison denied that the drugs were his, despite admitting his former history of narcotics use.

The radio station was also careful to point out that Belison was not its direct employee, instead belonging to a "third-party supplier." 

In a separate statement by SCRIPT, the third party supplier mentioned by dzBB, the company said it would be imposing a random drug test in its pool of drivers and will be imposing administrative sanctions against those found to be positive. 

"If found guilty, the company will let him face the full force of the law," their statement said.

The past month's cases involving police elements include the shooting of a former soldier who had previously had his back turned and his arms raised and the attempted arrest of a man in his own home. 

