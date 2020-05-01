BARMM cautions residents against 'non-authentic' GCQ guidelines

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Bangsamoro officials urged the local communities to listen only to government advisories on changes in COVID-19 quarantine protocols and disregard fake notices spreading on social media.
Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, Bangsamoro region’s local government minister, said Friday people ought to listen only to announcements from their local government units and from local and provincial health officials on changes in COVID-19 prevention procedures.
He was apparently referring to adjustments on the government’s anti-COVID-19 containment procedures as a result of the shift from the nationwide enhanced community quarantine to a general community quarantine status.
Non-authentic advisories on the modalities of the switch from ECQ to GCQ circulating on Facebook have been causing confusion among residents in far-flung southern towns, according to radio reports Friday.
“The police and military can also provide very clear insights on that. We must only get information on the intricacies of this GCQ from proper sources,” Sinarimbo said.
The BARMM covers Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, both in mainland Mindanao, and the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi. The region also covers two cities — Lamitan and Marawi, the provincial capitals of Basilan and Lanao del Sur, respectively.
Lanao del Sur launches 'infocast' project
Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. said the launching in the province early this week by their provincial government and the Smart Communications of a COVID-19 public telecommunications information platform, dubbed “infocast project,” was timely enough.
The United States Agency for International Development, which is helping the Lanao del Sur provincial government in its war on coronavirus, is supporting the “infocast” communication project.
Adiong said the infocast project is regularly disseminating vital COVID-19 situation updates via phone messaging.
The Lanao del Sur governer added that the infocast project will keep residents of Lanao del Sur abreast on the real COVID-19 situation in the province and in other regions nearby.
In a statement, the Smart Communications said the infocast network shall provide the local communities with secure, verified updates on COVID-19 issues.
Experts from USAID and the World Health Organization earlier lectured Maranaw health workers from across Lanao del Sur on proper collection of testing specimen from patients suspected of having been afflicted with coronavirus disease.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
Guidelines on movement between quarantine zones
- Moving from an area under General Community Quarantine to another GCQ area or from an under Enhanced Community Quarantine to another area under ECQ will be considered movement within the same zone
- Non-essential entry into and exit from ECQ zones are prohibited except for
- health workers
- government officials and government frontline personnel those traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons
- persons transiting to the airport for travel abroad
workers in permitted establishments and persons providing essential goods and services and public utilities
- essential skeletal workforce
- repatriated OFWs and non-OFWs returning to their residences
- other persons transported through the efforts of the national government upon conduct of the necessary quarantine protocols and in concurrence with the receiving LGUs
- "The movement of all types of cargoes by land, air, or sea within and across areas placed under ECQ or GCQ shall be unhampered."
- Workers in logistics are allowed to transit quarantine areas "provided, that only a maximum of five personnel may operate cargo and delivery vehicles by land, with or without load."
- Uniformed personnel as well as government officials and employees on official business and with travel authority, "especially those transporting medical supplies and laboratory specimens related to COVID-19, and other relief and humanitarian assistance," are allowed to passh through zones
- OFWs, permanent residents abroad and foreign nationals may leave the country through airports and seaports even in areas under ECQ or GCQ. They may be accompanied by one person, who shall be allowed to return to their point of origin.
- "Repatriated OFWs or returning non-OFWs who have been issued a DOH or LGU certificate of completion of 14-day facility-based quarantine, or those who may be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine shall be granted unhampered transit across zones en route to their final destination in the Philippines."
Religious gatherings and work gatherings in areas under general community quarantine will not be allowed, IATF spokesperson Harry Roque says.
According to Roque, the IATF has revised its guidelines on mass gatherings, which will be the same with areas under enhanced community quarantine.
"Alinsunod po sa mga reklamo na natanggap na nanggagaling po sa mga local official na imposible raw pong ma-implement 'yung social distancing sa religious meetings saka sa mga work gathering, nabago na po ang guidelines. Bumalik po tayo sa rules under ECQ," Roque says at the Laging Handa virtual briefing.
Who can go to work in GCQ areas?
Government workers
Work in government offices may be at full operational capacity or under alternative work arrangements in accordance with Civil Service Commission rules
Category I industries that are allowed to work at full operational capacity (work from home or other arrangements also allowed)
"Agriculture, fishery, and forestry industries, food manufacturing and food supply chain businesses, including food retail establishments such as supermarkets, grocery stores, and food preparation establishments insofar as take-out and delivery services, food delivery services, health-related establishments, the logistics sector, information technology and telecommunication companies, media"
Category II industries allowed to work "between 50% capacity up to full operational capacity" (work from home or other arrangements also allowed)
"Mining and other manufacturing, export-oriented, and electronic commerce companies, as well as other delivery, repair and maintenance, and housing and office services"
Category III industries allowed to operate at a maximum of 50% working on site (work from home or other arrangements also allowed)
"Financial services, BPOs, legal and accounting, and auditing services, professional, scientific, technical, and other non-leisure services, and other non-leisure wholesale and retail establishments"
Other industries
"Limited operations in malls and shopping centers shall be allowed, except for leisure establishments and services which shall continue to be closed"
Essential public and private construction projects are allowed
Amusement, gaming, and fitness establishments and businesses in the kids and tourism industry are NOT ALLOWED to operate
Except for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, which are for gambling but that presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says are like BPOs, if you think about it
Hotels are allowed to accommodate guests with existing booking accommodations for:
- foreigners
- guests with existing long-term bookings
- distressed OFWs and stranded Filipinos or foreign nationals
- people undergoing mandatory quarantine
- healthcare workers and employees of exempted establishments
Guidelines on movement in GCQ areas
- Movement is limited to accessing essential goods and services "and for work in the offices or industries permitted to operate."
- Movement for leisure purposes is prohibited
- People who are 21 years old and below or who are 60 years old and above as well as those considered more at risk from COVID-19 "except when indispensable" and only for essential movement
- Road, rail, maritime and aviation sectors of public transportation will operate at reduced capacity, "provided that in all public transport, a strict one-meter distance between passengers shall be observed."
Interior Local Government Setecretary Eduardo Año says public and mass transportation will be allowed in areas under general community quarantine, provided that one-meter distancing and other preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are observed.
He adds that jeepneys are still not allowed to operate.
