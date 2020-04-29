MSU-Marawi to send home 57 students stranded on campus due to quarantine

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Mindanao State University campus in Marawi City has arranged transportation to Davao City for 57 students who have been stranded since March because of quarantine measures against COVID-19.

The 57 students are from Davao City and nearby towns in the adjoining Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte and Davao Oriental provinces.

The university will provide two buses and a coaster to transport them from Marawi City via Kidapawan City in North Cotabato province.

The students are to observe social distancing while inside the vehicles, according to MSU officials.

They have been issued travel permits and clearances by health officials in Marawi City.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said the province will help facilitate convenient passage of the vehicles carrying the students through the highway connecting her province to Davao City.