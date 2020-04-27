No clout, just a fine for Zamboanga teens who broke quarantine for TikTok

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Police apprehended five teenagers caught filming themselves for a 'TikTok' challenge at a public cemetery on Sunday while the city was supposed to be locked down according to local quarantine rules.

Police Capt. Edwin Duco, spokesperson of the Zamboanga City Police Office, said the five were among 70 caught violating the enhanced community quarantine in the city.

Residents reported the five teen boys taking the video on top of the tombs at the San Roque Public Cemetery in Barangay San Roque on Sunday, prompting the police to send personnel to apprehend them.

TikTok is a social media platform for short and often humorous videos.

"The five were reportedly apprehended in San Roque Cemetery doing the 'Tik-tok'," Duco said.

The rest of those who were apprehended were simply roaming around, Duco added.

The police said all violators of the ECQ were given the citations that they will have to pay at the city treasurer's office.

The penalties for breaking ECQ range from P500 to P5,000 pesos and includes community service.

The city has imposed a quarantine pass policy where designated representatives of a household are only allowed out to get food and supplies three times a week. Sunday is a rest day for all, Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, chair of the local task force, said.

Only pharmacies and sardines factories are allowed to open on Sundays.