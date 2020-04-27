COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TikTok claimed some 500 million users worldwide in 2018, making it one of the most popular worldwide apps.
AFP/Joel Saget
No clout, just a fine for Zamboanga teens who broke quarantine for TikTok
Roel Pareño (The Philippine Star) - April 27, 2020 - 6:33pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Police apprehended five teenagers caught filming themselves for a 'TikTok' challenge at a public cemetery on Sunday while the city was supposed to be locked down according to local quarantine rules.

Police Capt. Edwin Duco, spokesperson of the Zamboanga City Police Office, said the five were among 70 caught violating the enhanced community quarantine in the city.

Residents reported the five teen boys taking the video on top of the tombs at the San Roque Public Cemetery in Barangay San Roque on Sunday, prompting the police to send personnel to apprehend them.

TikTok is a social media platform for short and often humorous videos.

"The five were reportedly apprehended in San Roque Cemetery doing the 'Tik-tok'," Duco said.

The rest of those who were apprehended were simply roaming around, Duco added.

The police said all violators of the ECQ were given the citations that they will have to pay at the city treasurer's office.

The penalties for breaking ECQ range from P500 to P5,000 pesos and includes community service. 

The city has imposed a quarantine pass policy where designated representatives of a household are only allowed out to get food and supplies three times a week. Sunday is a rest day for all, Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, chair of the local task force, said.

Only pharmacies and sardines factories are allowed to open on Sundays.

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TIKTOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quezon City reports no new COVID cases
By Romina Cabrera | April 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Quezon City, one of the cities in Metro Manila hardest hit by the coronavirus disease 2019, reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Nation
fbfb
Senior Abu Sayyaf leader surrenders in Sulu
By John Unson | 1 day ago
The simple surrender rite, held at the municipal government building of Parang, was witnessed by officials from the Army’s...
Nation
fbfb
Woman dies after being refused by 6 hospitals
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | April 26, 2020 - 12:00am
A woman who gave birth died of blood loss on Friday after being turned away by six hospitals.
Nation
fbfb
Abu Sayyaf leader surrenders
By John Unson | April 27, 2020 - 12:00am
A senior leader of the Abu Sayyaf bandit group surrendered to authorities in Parang, Sulu on Saturday.
Nation
fbfb
NBI probes death of woman rejected by 6 hospitals
By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the death of a woman who...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
20 hours ago
3 drug suspects slain in Luzon ‘shootouts’
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Three drug suspects were killed in separate encounters in Bulacan and Laguna on Saturday.
Nation
fbfb
20 hours ago
Ragos laid to rest; gets military honors
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The former Army soldier shot dead by a policeman following a confrontation at a quarantine checkpoint in Quezon City last...
Nation
fbfb
20 hours ago
4 more areas in Manila eyed for lockdown
By Rey Galupo | 20 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is eyeing to place four more districts under lockdown amid reports of violations of the enhanced...
Nation
fbfb
20 hours ago
Quarantine violators drop by 45 percent – PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The number of people accosted for quarantine and curfew violations went down by 45 percent after the police intensified its...
Nation
fbfb
Ifugao records first COVID case
By Victor Martin | April 27, 2020 - 12:00am
The province of Ifugao has recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus disease 2019, the Department of Health said yesterday.
20 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with