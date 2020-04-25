COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Image shows a silhouette of a pregnant woman.
Image by Dan Evans from Pixabay
Pregnant nurse recovers from COVID-19 in Kidapawan
John Unson (Philstar.com) - April 25, 2020 - 5:56pm

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — A pregnant nurse who was infected with COVID-19 disease has recovered, officials said Saturday.

Gov. Nancy Catamco and members of the provincial board have confirmed to reporters that the 29-year-old woman, who had traveled to Abu Dhabi shortly before she tested positive for the coronavirus disease, has recuperated.

“I give the medical personnel who took care of her while confined in a hospital a very proud salute,” Catamco said Saturday.

The nurse is a resident of Kidapawan City, capital of North Cotabato province.     

She traveled to Abu Dhabi last March to visit her husband who works there.

Over 2.62 million cases of COVID-19 including almost 182,000 deaths have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

