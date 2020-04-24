Armed Forces' mobile kitchen kicks off in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines' mobile kitchen launched in Quezon City on Friday to feed residents of Barangay Tatalon, the program's first beneficiaries.

The feeding activity was launched as assistance to families during the Luzon-wide quarantine aiming to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus. It was a joint initiative of the Civil Relations Office led by Maj. Gen. Ernesto Torres Jr. with the 11th Civil Military Batallion, Civil Military Operation Regiment Philippine Army under Operational Joint Task Force National Capital Region.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, who visited the feeding program, thanked the military for choosing the barangay.

For Belmonte, the program serves as a help to alleviate hunger of those in depressed areas in the biggest and most populous city in the country.

The AFP program adds food support to the Quezon City government's 2.67 million food packs already distributed.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday extended to two months the enhanced community quarantine restricting movement in Metro Manila, considered the epicenter of the outbreak in the Philippines, until May 15.