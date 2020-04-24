COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Beneficiaries of the military's mobile kitchen project in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City receive food support during the COVID-19 health crisis on Friday, April 24, 2020.
QC Government/Released
Armed Forces' mobile kitchen kicks off in Quezon City
(The Philippine Star) - April 24, 2020 - 10:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines' mobile kitchen launched in Quezon City on Friday to feed residents of Barangay Tatalon, the program's first beneficiaries.

The feeding activity was launched as assistance to families during the Luzon-wide quarantine aiming to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus. It was a joint initiative of the Civil Relations Office led by Maj. Gen. Ernesto Torres Jr. with the 11th Civil Military Batallion, Civil Military Operation Regiment Philippine Army under Operational Joint Task Force National Capital Region.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, who visited the feeding program, thanked the military for choosing the barangay.

For Belmonte, the program serves as a help to alleviate hunger of those in depressed areas in the biggest and most populous city in the country.

The AFP program adds food support to the Quezon City government's 2.67 million food packs already distributed.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday extended to two months the enhanced community quarantine restricting movement in Metro Manila, considered the epicenter of the outbreak in the Philippines, until May 15.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES JOY BELMONTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
6 Abu Sayyaf killed, 8 soldiers wounded in Sulu clash
By Roel Pareño | 1 day ago
Six Abu Sayyaf bandits were killed while eight soldiers were wounded in an encounter in Patikul, Sulu on Wednesday night...
Nation
fbfb
Manila City aims to test 1,000 Sampaloc district residents for COVID-19
10 hours ago
Manila City aims to subject some 1,000 residents of Sampaloc district to COVID-19 test while its 48-hour “hard lockdown”...
Nation
fbfb
Basilan gov't employees receive 'Ramadan bonus'
By John Unson | 12 hours ago
The provincial government of Basilan released a P5,000 Ramadan bonus for each employee, the fourth since 2016 and something...
Nation
fbfb
Cavite barangay chairwoman, soldier nabbed for drugs
By Artemio Dumlao | April 24, 2020 - 12:00am
A barangay captain on the list of most wanted drug personalities in Cavite was arrested in a sting in Dasmariñas City, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Duterte orders probe on ex-soldier’s slay
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
President Duterte yesterday ordered a speedy and impartial investigation on the killing of a retired soldier, who was said...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
28 minutes ago
85 ‘hard lockdown’ violators arrested
By Rey Galupo | 28 minutes ago
At least 85 persons were arrested less than 24 hours after the Sampaloc district in Manila was placed under “hard lockdown”...
Nation
fbfb
28 minutes ago
12,000 suspected COVID cases in Metro Manila
By Michael Punongbayan | 28 minutes ago
Metro Manila still has some 12,000 suspected cases of coronavirus disease 2019, according to Presidential Adviser on the Peace...
Nation
fbfb
28 minutes ago
2 more COVID patients at CIW
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 28 minutes ago
Two more inmates at the Correctional Institution for Women tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019, bringing to 21 the...
Nation
fbfb
28 minutes ago
DOH, IATF urged to set cancer treatment protocols
28 minutes ago
The Department of Health and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases should establish...
Nation
fbfb
28 minutes ago
Cop who shot dead ex-soldier faces homicide rap
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 28 minutes ago
The Quezon City Police District yesterday filed a charge of homicide against a policeman who shot dead a former soldier near...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with