COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
A few residents spend the night at a covered court at Barangay 420 in Sampaloc, Manila after violating the curfew of the enhanced community quarantine midnight of April 23. The covered court is one of the four temporary detention facilities the local government will use once the 48-hour "hard lockdown" of Sampaloc, Manila is implemented. The temporary detention facilities are furnished with an audio-visual equipment that will show a some infomercials about the COVID-19 for the violators. The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Manila City aims to test 1,000 Sampaloc district residents for COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - April 24, 2020 - 1:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City aims to subject some 1,000 residents of Sampaloc district to COVID-19 test while its 48-hour “hard lockdown” period is in place, a hospital official said.

Dr. Aileen Lacsamana, director of Ospital ng Sampaloc, told DZMM that they aim to test 432 people in five baranagays of Sampaloc on Friday. Another 500 may be done on Saturday.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno placed Sampaloc under “hard lockdown” from 8 p.m. of April 23 to 8 p.m. of April 25 in a drastic bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the area.

Moreno earlier said they will conduct disease surveillance, testing and rapid risk assessment during the shutdown period.

Those who will be tested do not necessarily exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, Lacsamana said.

“What we want in conducting mass testing is subject the frontliners. Two, household contacts of COVID positive cases,” she added in Filpino.

She said they will be using rapid antibody testing kits, which will yield results in 10 to 15 minutes.

Should results turn out to be positive, the patient will undergo a confirmatory test. He or she will be brought to the city’s holding area where patients will receive counseling on what the results mean and who should be quarantined at the Delpan site.

65 nabbed for violating guidelines

A spot report posted by the Manila Public Information Office, meanwhile, showed that as of noon Friday, 65 persons were nabbed for violating guidelines of the district’s “hard lockdown” period.

Violators were brought to the covered court of Barangays 463, 581 and 420.

During the duration of the lockdown, all residents of the entire district shall be strictly confined to their homes and are prohibited from going out of their residences.

Only healthcare workers, police and military personnel, government employers, service workers, barangay officers and media practitioners accredited by the government are exempted from the order.

“All other commercial, industrial, retail, institutional and other activities not mentioned in above exemptions in the said district shall be suspended within the specified period of the shutdown,” the executive order read. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

ISKO MORENO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cavite barangay chairwoman, soldier nabbed for drugs
By Artemio Dumlao | April 24, 2020 - 12:00am
A barangay captain on the list of most wanted drug personalities in Cavite was arrested in a sting in Dasmariñas City, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Duterte orders probe on ex-soldier’s slay
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday ordered a speedy and impartial investigation on the killing of a retired soldier, who was said...
Nation
fbfb
Cebu City ECQ extended until May 15
By Mary Ruth Malinao | April 24, 2020 - 12:00am
The enhanced community quarantine in Cebu City will be extended until May 15.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City cop shoots 'mentally challenged' quarantine violator
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"When a suspect does not follow a command like 'put your hands up', then he has the intention to fight back or may be armed....
Nation
fbfb
2 nabbed for Cagayan village chief’s slay
By Raymund Catindig | April 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Two municipal government employees in Calamaniugan town were arrested yesterday in connection with the killing of a barangay captain on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Basilan gov't employees receive 'Ramadan bonus'
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
The provincial government of Basilan released a P5,000 Ramadan bonus for each employee, the fourth since 2016 and something...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Sampaloc lockdown: 950 cops, soldiers deployed
By Rey Galupo | 15 hours ago
At least 950 policemen and soldiers were deployed yesterday to enforce a 48-hour “hard lockdown” in Sampaloc,...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
6 Abu Sayyaf killed, 8 soldiers wounded in Sulu clash
By Roel Pareño | 15 hours ago
Six Abu Sayyaf bandits were killed while eight soldiers were wounded in an encounter in Patikul, Sulu on Wednesday night...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
PGH needs more plasma donors
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Doctors are now relying on survivors of the coronavirus disease 2019 to help save the lives of those who are on the verge...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Bilibid reports first COVID case
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The New Bilibid Prison reported yesterday its first case of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with