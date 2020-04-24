27 repatriated OFWs arrive in Cagayan

MANILA, Philippines — At least 27 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have completed their 14-day quarantine in Manila arrived at the provincial capitol in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan on Wednesday.

Aida Cabauatan of the Cagayan provincial information office said the OFWs, 18 of them women and mostly seafarers, were escorted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration personnel.

Cabauatan said the OFWs were picked up by vehicles provided by their respective municipal government.

She said another batch of OFWs are expected to arrive in Cagayan.