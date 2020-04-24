COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Cavite barangay chairwoman, soldier nabbed for drugs
Ed Amoroso, Artemio Dumlao, Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - April 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A barangay captain on the list of most wanted drug personalities in Cavite was arrested in a sting in Dasmariñas City, police said yesterday.

Police said Papaladun Guinungco, 48, of Barangay Datu Esmael, and her 65-year-old brother, Macapado were caught with around 300 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P2.04 million.

Pvt. Brigido Jhon Calayan, 27 of the 81st Infantry Battalion based in Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur, was arrested in Barangay Carig Norte, Tuguegarao, Cagayan on Wednesday based on a warrant for illegal drugs.

Emma Ilano, the alleged leader of a drug ring operating in Cavite and Metro Manila, and six of her alleged cohorts were arrested in a sting in Barangay Victoria Reyes, also in Dasmariñas, Col. Marlon Santos, Cavite police director, said.

Police said around P850,000 worth of shabu, ammunition, a gun and two cars were recovered from the suspects.

BARANGAY CAPTAIN ILLEGAL DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Meteor shower visible tonight
By Helen Flores | 2 days ago
Up to 15 “bright and fast” meteors will light up the sky tonight until dawn tomorrow.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City cop shoots 'mentally challenged' quarantine violator
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"When a suspect does not follow a command like 'put your hands up', then he has the intention to fight back or may be armed....
Nation
fbfb
Nutribun back as food for undernourished in Ilocos Norte
By Artemio Dumlao | 9 hours ago
Nutribun — nutrition program staple in the 1970s — has returned in Ilocos Norte as a mainstay in its...
Nation
fbfb
Baguio finalizing post-lockdown recovery plan
By Artemio Dumlao | 10 hours ago
Baguio City is eyeing three phases towards bouncing back from the economic and social disruptions brought about by the enhanced...
Nation
fbfb
PNP chief on condo raid: Go ahead, sue cops
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa challenged yesterday the management of a condominium in Taguig...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
55 Bataan hospital workers infected with COVID
By Ric Sapnu | April 24, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 55 health workers at the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Ex-lawmaker held for quarantine breach posts bail
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | April 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Former Anakpawis party-list representative Ariel Casilao and six other members of his group who were arrested on Sunday for allegedly violating quarantine rules in Norzagaray, Bulacan were freed on bail on Wednesday...
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi still COVID-free
By Roel Pareño | April 24, 2020 - 12:00am
The island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi have not recorded any coronavirus disease 2019 case.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Cebu City ECQ extended until May 15
By Mary Ruth Malinao | April 24, 2020 - 12:00am
The enhanced community quarantine in Cebu City will be extended until May 15.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
27 repatriated OFWs arrive in Cagayan
By Raymund Catindig | April 24, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 27 overseas Filipino workers who have completed their 14-day quarantine in Manila arrived at the provincial capitol in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan on Wednesday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with