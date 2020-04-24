Cavite barangay chairwoman, soldier nabbed for drugs

MANILA, Philippines — A barangay captain on the list of most wanted drug personalities in Cavite was arrested in a sting in Dasmariñas City, police said yesterday.

Police said Papaladun Guinungco, 48, of Barangay Datu Esmael, and her 65-year-old brother, Macapado were caught with around 300 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P2.04 million.

Pvt. Brigido Jhon Calayan, 27 of the 81st Infantry Battalion based in Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur, was arrested in Barangay Carig Norte, Tuguegarao, Cagayan on Wednesday based on a warrant for illegal drugs.

Emma Ilano, the alleged leader of a drug ring operating in Cavite and Metro Manila, and six of her alleged cohorts were arrested in a sting in Barangay Victoria Reyes, also in Dasmariñas, Col. Marlon Santos, Cavite police director, said.

Police said around P850,000 worth of shabu, ammunition, a gun and two cars were recovered from the suspects.