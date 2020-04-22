DILG, PNP clear cops in condo incident

COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Emmanuel Tupas, Ralph Edwin Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - April 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday cleared police officers involved in an incident at a condominium in Taguig City.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said residents of condominiums and gated subdivisions should not act as if they are exempted from enhanced community quarantine guidelines.

Residents at the Pacific Plaza Towers in Bonifacio Global City accused police officers who entered the condominium’s building of harassment.

One of the police officers was caught on video uploaded by American citizen Joseph Castillo ordering the residents to leave their the common area and return to their units.

“Condo owners cannot make their own rules. We are under public health emergency, under the state of calamity,” he said in an interview over ANC.

Año has ordered the PNP  to probe if there were lapses on the part of the condominium’s property manager, according to PNP deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar.

PNP chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa has cleared the police officers who entered the condominium of any wrongdoing, saying he is backing the findings of the local police that the lawmen were just doing their duty to respond to a call and enforce quarantine rules.

While the condominium is considered a private property, Año said residents are still covered by the national government quarantine measures to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) such as wearing face masks when with other people and maintaining physical distancing.

The same rules should also apply to residents of posh subdivisions.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Lino Cayetano said it took three visits in one day to warn the condominium’s residents and security guard to “stop using the common space near the swimming pool.”

On the third visit, the police officers were joined by the police precinct commander and “the security officers told him they could not enforce” the quarantine, Cayetano said.

