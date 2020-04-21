COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Image shows a cockfight.
Pixabay/ToanNguyen
5 nabbed for cockfighting in South Cotabato amid community quarantine
John Unson (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 1:20pm

SOUTH COTABATO, Philippines — The police locked in jail five organizers of a cockfight Monday in total disregard of coronavirus quarantine protocols.

Anthony Narciso, Manuel Marco Jr., Gerald Jade Cagandang, Jay Roie Quilot and BartolomeTadle were arrested by police personnel amid a match in a makeshift cockpit in Barangay Basag in the hinterland Tiboli town in South Cotabato.

No fewer than 50 people were in the scene, according to an emailed statement dispatched Tuesday by the Police Regional Office-12.

Narciso, Marco, Cagandang, Quilot and Tadle, who scampered away along with other gamblers when they noticed the approaching police team, were arrested one after another with the help of barangay officials.

The PRO-12 said the police and the Tiboli municipal government will cooperate in prosecuting the five offenders.

Police units in South Cotabato province have earlier apprehended more than 50 people in different towns in the past five days for violation of COVID-19 quarantine and curfew regulations.

