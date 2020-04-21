MMDA exec cleared of COVID

COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - April 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) general manager Jojo Garcia has been cleared of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

Garcia said his second test for COVID-19 yielded negative results. 

He said he would continue his quarantine following guidelines from the Department of Health.

Garcia tested positive for the virus on March 24.

Meanwhile, MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago reminded the public that only four passengers are allowed in a car in compliance with social distancing measures.

“Violators will be issued citation tickets and fined P5,000 for breaching quarantine and physical distancing measures,” Pialago said.

Traffic build up along EDSA yesterday due to checkpoints set up by the Highway Patrol Group, which issued tickets to unauthorized or non-essential travelers.

