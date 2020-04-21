Ayala, Qualimed to convert Laguna hospital into COVID facility

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, has partnered with Qualimed in converting a Laguna hospital into a referral center for patients afflicted with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Ayala, through its health arm led by the Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AC Health), signed an agreement with Qualimed for the conversion of Qualimed Sta. Rosa Hospital into a COVID-19 facility.

AC Health president and chief executive officer Paolo Borromeo said the partnership comes at a critical time when access to care has become constrained.

“We’ve come together at the Ayala Group to support this project so patients can have a facility to go to, especially during these difficult times,” Borromeo said.

Qualimed president Edwin Mercado, AC Health CFO Ruby Chiong and Borromeo signed the agreement on April 20.

Mercado said that as a referral institution, the facility would be compliant with infection control standards to ensure the safety of patients and medical professionals.

Borromeo said the project was made possible through contributions from various Ayala Group companies, including Ayala Corp., Ayala Foundation, Ayala Land, BPI Foundation, AC Energy, Manila Water, Globe, IMI, and AC Motors.

Qualimed Sta. Rosa is one of four general hospitals under the Qualimed Health Network.

With the partnership, the hospital will expand its capabilities in managing more patients as a full-scale COVID-19 referral hospital.

Initiatives include building a triage holding area and a biosafety laboratory, and converting inpatient beds for exclusive use of COVID patients.