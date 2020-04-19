COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
A man passing a thermal scanner at the border of Cainta and Marikina City in Marcos Highway was ordered to open his mouth after he was red flagged for possible fever in this photo taken March 26, 2020. He was ordered to rest and will be check few minutes after he was positively identified with high temperature as his mouth and eyes turned red seen through scanner.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Mom of Lipa City baby who died of COVID-19 tests positive
Marlon Luistro (Philstar.com) - April 19, 2020 - 3:06pm

LIPA CITY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection— The 26-year-old mom of a baby boy who died of COVID-19 has tested positive for the virus, Lipa City Mayor Eric Africa said Sunday.

In a Facebook bulletin on Sunday morning, Africa said the patient is a resident of Barangay Lodlod and had no symptoms of the disease. She is the mother of 23-day-old baby boy who died of the same disease on April 5.

The baby boy's father and relatives, meanwhile, tested negative for the virus. No further details were provided on the status of the latest COVID-19 patient.

Lipa City now has 20 confirmed COVID19 cases, the most in Batangas. Five patients have died while three have recovered from the disease.

In a Facebook post though, Froilan Caringal, who introduced himself as the father of the baby boy who died of the disease, cast doubt on the latest result of the swab test, which confirmed his wife as positive.

He said the baby died in his arms yet he tested negative for the virus.

Caringal also asked why his and two other relatives' test results came out first while his wife's test seem to have been “stalled.” The test results for three family members, including him came out around two hours before his wife's did.

"Is this a joke? We tested at the same time – the three of us – but they excluded my wife’s," a fuming Caringal said in his post. "Is there no more justice for us poor people? Is money all that matters to you," he added.

Caringal has since deleted the post.

Reached for comment, Dr. Alex Caringal, city health officer, maintained the validity of the test results and said the mother's test results were not "stalled"

While the Caringal kin were tested at the same time, it doesn't necessarily mean that the test results will also come out at the same time, he said.

This is especially since the tests were done by different medical technologists.

It may also have been coincidence that the results for the patient's husband and two other relatives came out first before hers. No fees were charged for the swab test conducted either, Silang said.

To date, the baby boy is the youngest COVID-19 patient  to have died of the disease in the Philippines.

The Filipino Connection is a regional partner of Philstar.com.

BATANGAS FILIPINO CONNECTION LIPA CITY LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
List of live online Holy Mass celebrations in Metro Manila
14 days ago
Here are live streaming options to participate in the Holy Mass online during the Metro Manila community quarantine.
Nation
fbfb
MMDA enforcers held for extortion
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | April 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Two traffic enforcers of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority were arrested for allegedly extorting money from food delivery riders in Makati on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
2 nabbed for selling overpriced medical supplies in Pampanga
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | April 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Two persons were arrested in Barangay Dolores in San Fernando City, Pampanga on Friday for selling overpriced medical supplies.
Nation
fbfb
Mom of Lipa City baby who died of COVID-19 tests positive
By Marlon Luistro | 1 hour ago
The baby boy's father and relatives, meanwhile, tested negative for the virus. No further details were provided on the status...
Nation
fbfb
3 held at checkpoint in Cagayan
By Artemio Dumlao | April 19, 2020 - 12:00am
A truck driver and a couple from Metro Manila were intercepted at a checkpoint in Cagayan on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
Westmincom: More Abu Sayyaf attacks expected after bloody Sulu clash
By John Unson | 6 hours ago
The police and military are bracing for more attacks by the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu province in retaliation for casualties in past...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Enough supply of TB drugs — DOH
By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Health centers across the country have sufficient supply of anti-tuberculosis drugs amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pa...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
PNP to use tech to enforce quarantine
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
The Philippine National Police and its Joint Task Force COVID-Shield will start to apply various technologies to enforce the...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
DOLE recalls ‘abusive’ Dubai welfare officer
By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The Department of Labor of Investigation has ordered the immediate recall of a welfare officer who allegedly mistreated a...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
BuCor records first virus case
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections yesterday recorded its first coronavirus disease 2019 case, a 72-year-old inmate at the Correctional...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with