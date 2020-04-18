COVID-19 cases drop in Zamboanga peninsula

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The number of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Zamboanga peninsula continued to decrease after two more female patients were discharged Saturday from confinement in this city.

Physician Justin Paber, incident command center spokesman of Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC), said the two patients were discharged after testing negative twice for COVID-19.

Paber said the two patients requested that they should not be treated with any fanfare like most of the previous patients but expressed their gratitude to the medical workers who took care of them.

Paber said the two patients would still continue with their 14-day quarantine upon going home.

“If they will not manifest any of this symptoms like fever, cough and cold within this two weeks, then we can consider these two patients as fully recovered,” Paber said.

The two recoveries reduced the number of COVID-19 patients confined in hospitals in Zamboanga peninsula from 10 to four.