Battle-scarred soldier survives COVID-19

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — An army officer, who fought dead after being badly wounded in an encounter with communist insurgents in 2000, survived anew this time from the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Lt. Col. Froilan Labador, assigned with the 1st Division based in Labangan town, was confined at the hospital in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur after being diagnosed with the disease on March 29. The confirmation came after his earlier travel to Manila on the same month.

Labador is one of the three confirmed COVID-19 patients in the province, including a 62-year old female pediatrician and a 7-year old boy, who have all recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

After yielding a negative result from his second test, the doctor advised that Labador be discharged and continue his medication at Camp Sang-An while waiting for the result of the third test, according to Capt. Clint Antipala, the command’s public affairs chief.

Hospital ambulance and medical personnel escorted the army officer upon returning the headquarters, where he received a hero's welcome from his fellow troops.

Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, commander of the army's 1st Division, vowed to provide all the assistance needed for the full recovery of Labador.

Labador described his COVID-19 experience as his second time to face near-death experience in battling two different enemies.

The army officer recalled that sometime in 2000 he was also confined and narrowly cheated death after he was severely wounded on his left jaw during an encounter against the New People’s Army in Bohol.

“This COVID-19 which hit me is like a trial because this is the second time I faced the ripper. I don’t know why but perhaps this is part of the trials God gave me,” Labador said in a recorded interview provided by the Public Affairs office of 1st Army Infantry Division.

For Labador, prayers, strong faith and determination to serve again were his arms in recovering from both encounters.

“Malakas na dasal, tamang gamot, 'yon po ang naging kadahilanan na-survive ang COVID-19 na ito,” Labador said.

Labador for now choses to be alone, saying he might be contaminated and will just be an added burden.

However, he vowed to continue in serving the military service once fully recovered.

Labador’s recovery has left one navy officer confirmed with COVID-19 out of the 10 personnel under the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) areas of responsibility which have contracted with the suspected disease while 359 others are considered as persons under monitoring (PUMs) or suspects under the new DOH classification.

As of Friday, the Philippines logged a total of 487 recoveries while the country's confirmed COVID-19 grew to 5,878. The Department of Health also reported that 387 patients in the country died of the infectious disease.