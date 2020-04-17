Marikina testing center gets IATF approval

MANILA, Philippines — Marikina City’s molecular diagnostic laboratory for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 testing can be fully operational next week after finally securing the green light from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), Mayor Marcelino Teodoro announced yesterday.

Teodoro said the IATF backed the local government’s testing center and ordered the Department of Health to speed up its accreditation.

He thanked Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año for their support for the testing center.

“We expect to get the accreditation by Monday or Tuesday,” Teodoro told “The Chiefs” on Cignal TV’s One News channel.

He said the facility is now open with the necessary equipment already installed such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines, biosafety cabinets and refrigerants.

A live sample of the virus from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) will be brought to the facility this week to test the proficiency of the PCR machines and staff members who will conduct the tests for COVID-19.

“Technically, the laboratory is now open, but it will be operational for testing and swabbing hopefully by Tuesday or Wednesday next week,” Teodoro said.

He said they would prioritize persons with symptoms of the virus.

Teodoro said next in line are those who had contact with COVID-19 patients, health workers, senior citizens, police personnel and volunteers manning checkpoints in the city.

Marikina recorded 73 confirmed and 22 suspected cases of COVID-19. Eighteen people have died from the disease.

Teodoro has vowed to open the testing center, which is located in two-story building in Barangay Concepcion even without the DOH’s approval.

He underscored the need for mass testing of possible COVID-19 carriers as it would result in early treatment and prevent the transmission of the virus.

“This facility is free for every Filipino, especially those without the means to get tested for COVID-19,” Teodoro said.

Meanwhile, Science Secretary Fortunato dela Pena said they set up over 100 specimen collection booths nationwide to help the DOH fast-track the processing of COVID-19 tests. – With Rainier Allan Ronda