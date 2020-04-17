LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The city’s Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (ESU) started this week the home-based collection of swabs for those who have come in close contact with COVID-19 patients.
Edd Gumban
Quezon City adopts house-to-house swabbing
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - April 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City has adopted various approaches to ramp up testing of its residents such as house-to-house swabbing to minimize the mobility of possible coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) carriers.

The city’s Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (ESU) started this week the home-based collection of swabs for those who have come in close contact with COVID-19 patients.

It also covers persons who have to undergo confirmatory tests, according to Joseph Juico, assistant secretary to the mayor and testing program coordinator.

“There are those who have symptoms but have yet to be tested. The barangays can call the ESU to lessen foot traffic at testing centers,” Juico said in a phone interview.

The ESU has so far collected swabs from 84 people, data released by the city government showed.

The swab samples will be sent to laboratories at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and Lung Center of the Philippines for PCR testing, with the results expected in two to three days.

The local government has opened a testing center at the Quezon Memorial Circle to accommodate those identified by barangay health officials as suspected COVID-19 cases. The center collected swabs of more than 180 people in three days.

Juico said the facility, located at the QCX Museum, also serves as a one-stop shop for patients as it conducts blood testing and X-ray.

“So that when we bring them to our isolation facility, we can give them the necessary medication pending the results of their COVID-19 tests,” he said.

Quezon City also tied up with the Philippine Red Cross, which has donated 1,500 test kits and a laboratory to test swabs collected from city residents.

Swabs are also being collected at three hospitals run by the local government.

Juico said the city govermment is looking at establishing its own testing facility.

The Department of Health recorded 982 COVID-19 cases in Quezon City with 79 deaths and 72 recoveries.

EPIDEMIOLOGY SURVEILLANCE UNIT QCX MUSEUM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How coastal towns can feed constituents by helping small-scale fishers
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The spread of the novel coronavirus in the country has made it tough for thousands whose lives depend on the sea due to the...
Nation
fbfb
Caloocan health department on lockdown
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The medical team conducting tracing and isolation of coronavirus disease 2019 patients in Caloocan has been placed under quarantine...
Nation
fbfb
PRO-9 'Adopt-a-Family' COVID-19 aid program helps 256 households
By Roel Pareño | 9 hours ago
According to Quidilla, delivering the food packs and other assistance would also help civilians to stay at home, one of the...
Nation
fbfb
5 LGUs execs told to explain lockdown violations
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Three governors and two mayors have been issued show-cause orders for allegedly violating the protocols of the enhanced community quarantine.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City funeral parlors cannot reject COVID victims
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Quezon City government has passed an ordinance imposing penalties on funeral parlors and crematoriums that refuse to accept...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Doctor dies in road crash
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | April 17, 2020 - 12:00am
A doctor died in a car crash in Manila on Wednesday.
45 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
No new COVID case in 4 North Luzon provinces
By Raymund Catindig | April 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The remaining coronavirus disease 2019 patients in Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Nueva Vizcaya and Cagayan have recovered.
45 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
Nueva Ecija hospitals that rejected patient probed
By Evelyn Macairan | April 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Bureau of Investigation has until April 24 to submit a preliminary report on its probe of hospitals in Nueva Ecija that turned away an elderly patient who eventually died.
45 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
DILG to LGUs, PNP: Organize contact tracing teams
By Romina Cabrera | April 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police and local government units have been tasked to organize teams that will trace people who had contact with those infected with the coronavirus disease 2019.
45 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
PNP exec slain in gun attack
By John Unson | April 17, 2020 - 12:00am
A police official was gunned down in Isulan town on Wednesday.
45 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with