Marikina to begin COVID-19 testing sans DOH approval

MANILA, Philippines — The Marikina City government on Tuesday announced that it is set to open a local COVID-19 testing center even without Department of Health accreditation to address the public health emergency immediately.
Marikina Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro, citing the law, invoked local autonomy and said that they are willing to face legal action from the Health department if necessary. The city will operate its local testing center on Friday.
“Willing kami kung anumang legal case o meron silang kaso na ibibigay samin (We are willing to confront a legal case or any case they’ll have against us). But we will, at this point, invoke our local autonomy and health services to the whole function,” Teodoro told reporters Tuesday.
Section 16 (General Welfare) of the Local Government Code states:
“Every local government unit shall exercise the powers expressly granted, those necessarily implied there from, as well as powers necessary, appropriate, or incidental for its efficient and effective governance, and those which are essential to the promotion of the general welfare.”
Among the functions that local governments are required to ensure and support in their respective territorial jurisdictions under the said provision is to “promote health and safety.”
“We could exercise the necessary incidental and appropriate powers in order to promote to ensure effective governance in the promotion of public health,” Teodoro said.
“At hinihingi rin ito sa Proclamation 922 na pupuwede naming i-manage (This is also what Proclamation 922 demands, that we manage) effectively and efficiently all the resources we have, exercise all the authorities necessary in order to effectively combat the spread of coronavirus.”
The State of Public Health Emergency declaration, as stated under Proclamation 922, “would capacitate government agencies and LGUs to immediately act to prevent loss of life, utilize appropriate resources to implement urgent and critical measures to contain or prevent the spread of COVID-19, mitigate its effects and impact tot he community, and prevent serious disruption of the functioning of the government and the community."
As of Monday afternoon, Marikina has seen a total of 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the city’s public information office.
Teodoro said that the Health department failed to assess its new testing facility despite multiple attempts to coordinate with them.
“The DOH has been contacted several times by the city government for it to check the new facility, but its team did not arrive.”
On Monday night, President Rodrigo Duterte said he "will take the risk" and ordered the "immediate" purchase of rapid test kits for the new coronavirus.
The DOH earlier warned that rapid test kits can produce false positive and false negative.
The country's Food and Drug Administration earlier said trained health professionals should evaluate and interpret the results of rapid test kits.
"We have to be very cautious is using these rapid test kits because they measure antibodies and not the viral load itself. The body takes time to develop antibodies and this might give a negative result for patients who have been infected but bodies have not yet developed antibodies," FDA Director General Eric Domingo earlier said.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Valenzuela City extends to help street dwellers with the “Sagip Kalinga” operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eleven street dwellers are being housed temporarily at the Pisces Resort and Pavilion, a resort in Brgy. Coloong, Valenzuela City, with meals served during their stay.
The facility was borrowed by the city government of Valenzuela to give street dwellers a chance to take a bath and rest until the enhanced community quarantine is lifted.
Another baby, this time a 10-day-old girl, tests positive for the novel coronavirus in Lipa City, Batangas-based news website Filipino Connection reports.
Mayor Eric Africa says in a bulletin Monday that the baby, the city's 18th confirmed COVID-19 patient, is from Barangay Tipakan.
No further details were given except that the baby's mother tested negative for COVID-19.
This is the second baby infected by the novel coronavirus in the city. On April 9, a 23-day-old male baby died of the disease although health authorities only confirmed the infection after death.
Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año says he has tested negative for COVID-19 but will remain in quarantine for at least another week, Superadyo dzBB reports.
He adds he still needs to take a confirmatory test for COVID-19 n April 22.
The Department of Health reports 284 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, raising the total number of cases in the country to 4,932.
The health department also announces 18 additional deaths, bringing the national toll to 315.
Meanwhile, 45 additional patients have recovered from the disease, which brings the total number of recoveries to 242.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones announces that she tested negative for coronavirus disease a week after confirming that she was infected with the deadly virus.
In an interview with GMA News' Unang Balita Monday morning, Briones says Health Secretary Francisco Duque III texted her that she got a negative result.
"It seems like I had a death sentence but was pardoned at the last minute," Briones said in a separate interview with Dobol B sa News TV.
