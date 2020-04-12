Ilocos Norte reports recovery of 2 COVID-19 cases, no new cases in 2 weeks

MANILA, Philippines — Ilocos Norte is seeing significant progress in flattening its coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) curve, the provincial government announced Saturday.

According to a statement by the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte, this was the conclusion reached amid the lack of new cases in almost two weeks, along with the recoveries of the province’s first two confirmed cases.

"With no new confirmed transmission of COVID-19 in almost two weeks since the province's first cases, we have flattened the curve and have so far contained the virus," the provincial government said in a public advisory issued Saturday night.

“Furthermore, health authorities reiterate that our patients are now safe and no longer pose a threat to the community,” they added, highlighting that the two patients were now asymptomatic after testing negative in their repeat swab tests.

The Department of Health requires patients to test negative for the virus twice before declaring them as having recovered from it.

“As they may soon be discharged from the medical institution, we urge their respective local government units to prepare isolation areas for their 14-day quarantine,” they said in their post.

Asymptomatic patients are no longer classified as persons under monitoring in the Health Department’s newly-released guidelines for detecting new cases of the new pathogen.

In recent weeks, the World Health Organization has been calling on governments to "flatten the curve" or to slow the rise in cases to avoid overwhelming local and regional healthcare systems by implementing strict social distancing measures with the aim of slowing down transmission and buying time for the development of vaccines and treatments.

Mainland Luzon has now eclipsed one month under enhanced community quarantine and is expected to go on for at least another three weeks with the lockdown extended until April 30.

