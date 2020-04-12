LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Photo dated April 11 shows the interior of a portion of the Philippine International Convention Center which has since been converted into a quarantine facility by the Department of Public Works and Highways.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Ilocos Norte reports recovery of 2 COVID-19 cases, no new cases in 2 weeks
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2020 - 9:56am

MANILA, Philippines — Ilocos Norte is seeing significant progress in flattening its coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) curve, the provincial government announced Saturday. 

According to a statement by the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte, this was the conclusion reached amid the lack of new cases in almost two weeks, along with the recoveries of the province’s first two confirmed cases.

"With no new confirmed transmission of COVID-19 in almost two weeks since the province's first cases, we have flattened the curve and have so far contained the virus," the provincial government said in a public advisory issued Saturday night.

“Furthermore, health authorities reiterate that our patients are now safe and no longer pose a threat to the community,” they added, highlighting that the two patients were now asymptomatic after testing negative in their repeat swab tests.

The Department of Health requires patients to test negative for the virus twice before declaring them as having recovered from it.  

“As they may soon be discharged from the medical institution, we urge their respective local government units to prepare isolation areas for their 14-day quarantine,” they said in their post. 

Asymptomatic patients are no longer classified as persons under monitoring in the Health Department’s newly-released guidelines for detecting new cases of the new pathogen.

In recent weeks, the World Health Organization has been calling on governments to "flatten the curve" or to slow the rise in cases to avoid overwhelming local and regional healthcare systems by implementing strict social distancing measures with the aim of slowing down transmission and buying time for the development of vaccines and treatments.

Mainland Luzon has now eclipsed one month under enhanced community quarantine and is expected to go on for at least another three weeks with the lockdown extended until April 30. 

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.

The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).

