Image shows the hands of an elderly woman.
Image by Sabine van Erp from Pixabay
79-year-old grandma is Lipa's third recovered COVID-19 patient
Marlon Luistro (Philstar.com) - April 11, 2020 - 9:58am

LIPA CITY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — A 79-year-old grandma from Plantacion Meridienne Subdivision in Barangay Sampaguita here, who previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has recovered from the disease.

Mayor Eric Africa announced the news in his Facebook post at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

This brings the total of recovered patients in the city to three. To date, Lipa City has 15 confirmed COVID cases, the most in Batangas province. 

The newly-recovered patient had history of exposure to the elderly couple, an 80-year-old man and 83-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28.

Mayor Africa earlier said the 79-year-old woman patient “attends to the daily needs” of the said elderly couple.

The said couple was both confined at the Dr. Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Tala, Caloocan. No updates were given regarding the health status of the patient couple.  

The 79-year-old patient will be brought back home in her residence at the said subdivision, with the disinfection procedures and health department’s close monitoring of patient in place, a post from the Plantacion Meridienne Homeowners Association’s Facebook page said.

They received the information from Barangay Captain Paulino Querubin of Sampaguita.

Earlier, Plantacion Meridienne was placed under extreme enhanced community quarantine on March 30 to prevent virus transmission after three patients living in the said subdivision, tested positive for COVID-19. The said lockdown was lifted on April 6.  

 

The Filipino Connection is the regional partner of Philstar.com.

