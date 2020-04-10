LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
A volunteer arranges lit candles in a formation to read "Fight Covid-19" during the Earth Hour environmental campaign near a catholic church in Borongan City, Eastern Samar province, on March 28, 2020.
AFP/Alren Beronio
23-day-old baby from Batangas succumbs to COVID-19, says mayor
(Philstar.com) - April 10, 2020 - 9:58am

MANILA, Philippines — An infant from Batangas province tested positive for the new coronavirus after he passed away, a local mayor said.

Lipa City Mayor Eric Africa said the infant from Brgy. Lodlod was only 23 days old when he died on April 5.

Africa said the test results of the newborn were released by the Department of Health after his death.

The DOH has yet to confirm the report. The agency also stopped releasing case profiles of recent fatalities since April 3.

“Please pray for the soul of their little angel,” Africa wrote on Facebook.

The infant is believed to be the youngest COVID-19 fatality from the disease that has already infected 4,076 people in the country—207 of whom have died.

Batangas reported 60 infections in the province and 12 fatalities.

Last week, a seven-year-old child from Ilocos region also died of the new coronavirus. She passed away five days before her test results came out.

The victims of the new coronavirus have been disproportionately elderly but a number of recent cases have shown that the illness can hit even young people. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 9, 2020 - 4:35pm

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

April 9, 2020 - 4:35pm

The Department of Health reports 206 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 21 additional deaths.

The national tally has reached 4,076 while fatalities had risen to 203.

Meanwhile, 28 recovered from the highly contagious disease.

April 9, 2020 - 2:07pm

The Department of Public Works and Highways has put up six "COVID-19 We Heal As One Centers" in Metro Manila and in Clark, bringing bed capacity up by 1,500, the department says.

Built jointly by the national government and by private sector partners, the centers are for the treatment of COVID-19 cases with "with mild or no symptoms." 

The centers are in "the Ninoy Aquino Stadium and Rizal Memorial Stadium at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the Philippine International Convention Center Forum Halls and the World Trade Center in the National Capital Region; the ASEAN Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga; and the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac." 

Similar centers are to be put up in the Philippine Arena in Bulacan,  the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, and the Filinvest Tent in Alabang.

"The Philippine Arena alone can accommodate more than 2,000 patients," DPWH points out. 

April 9, 2020 - 1:36pm

The Taguig local government, its City Education Office and the Department of Education launch "Education Hour" program through which the classroom reaches students amid the enhanced community quarantine.

Learners can catch the program on Facebook page I Love Taguig every 1 p.m.

Each day will feature different teachers tackling interesting topics prepared by DepEd-Taguig City. 

April 9, 2020 - 10:38am

Facebook Philippines will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram amid the enhanced community quarantine.

This is in response to the call of the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s to ensure Internet stability in the Philippines. This will also help address network congestion and free up bandwidth allocation that may be used for other vital online services.

Facebook adds that they are working closely with mobile operators in the Philippines to manage any bandwidth constraints during the crisis.

April 8, 2020 - 5:30pm

The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes home nine Overseas Performance Artists (OPAs) who returned from Tokyo, Japan.

Based on the release, the contracts of the OPAs were pre-terminated due to the slowdown of the global economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The DFA and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), through the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office - Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA), respectively, coordinated with the local manning agency of the OPAs to facilitate their repatriation," the statement reads.

Baguio City begins distribution of government financial aid
By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
Beneficiaries in at least four of Baguio City's 128 barangays have received aid of P5,000 each after submitting complete documents...
Nation
Woman from Alitagtag is 58th COVID-19 case in Batangas
By Marlon Luistro | 19 hours ago
In his bulletin, Ponggos said that the latest patient has previous exposure to a COVID-19 patient, experienced symptoms on...
Nation
Jinggoy hits Zamora over mobile markets
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
Public market vendors in San Juan City are caught in a brewing conflict between Mayor Francis Zamora and former senator Jinggoy...
Nation
Quezon City General Hospital installs swab booths for COVID testing
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Prototype swab booths have been installed at the Quezon City General Hospital to minimize possible exposure of healthcare...
Nation
Cebu cop nabbed for extortion
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 9, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer who allegedly demanded an airconditioning unit from the family of a drug suspect was arrested in Cebu City on Tuesday.
Nation
Latest
19 hours ago
Woman electrocuted to death in Batangas
By Marlon Luistro | 19 hours ago
A woman died on the spot after she was electrocuted inside her residence in Barangay Pantay here on Wednesday, police sa...
Nation
20 hours ago
Duterte urges COVID-19 survivors to donate blood
20 hours ago
"Do it as goodwill. And I think if it were me, I should volunteer. That is the way of thanking God that you have survived,”...
Nation
21 hours ago
Isolation facility set up in QC Jail following suspected COVID-19 death
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology set up an isolation facility in Quezon City after an inmate died of suspected COVID-19...
Nation
1 day ago
Abra health worker wounded in shooting
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
A barangay health worker was wounded in a gun attack in Dolores, Abra on Tuesday.
Nation
1 day ago
Water in Angat enough amid extended quarantine
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
There is enough water supply in Angat Dam as the enhanced community quarantine was extended until April 30, according to the...
Nation
