Photo shows the exterior of Pasig City Children's Hospital.
Twitter / Vico Sotto
Pasig City Children's Hospital to be used as COVID-19 referral facility
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 7, 2020 - 8:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Children's Hospital (PCCH) on Tuesday was officially converted into a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) referral facility, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto announced. 

As a result, the Pasig City General Hospital's COVID-19 unit would move to PCCH. PCCH's pediatric unit will be transferred to PCGH. Additional health workers have also been hired while changes have been made to the hospital's layout. 

PCCH has also prepared equipment consisting of 26 ventilators and dialysis machines to complement its 90-bed capacity. 

According to a briefer issued by Sotto, the designation would allow Pasig City to treat more COVID-19 patients, reduce cross-contamination between patients, and keep the hospital's other services operational. 

In a press release on Sunday, the Department of Health said that "moderate” COVID-19 cases would be transferred to the city-run PCCH so that more advanced facilities in The Medical City, also in Pasig City, could be used to attend to severe cases.

"This facility is safe. The virus doesn't penetrate walls. Its transmission is through close contact," Sotto said in Filipino. 

"If there is anyone angered by this, I'll accept that. What's important is we did what we could to benefit everyone."

COVID-19 exclusive hospitals

The health department announced earlier in March that the Dr. Jose M. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan, along with two wards of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila and one at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City would receive the same designation. 

On Tuesday evening, the Department of Health recorded 104 new cases of the virus along with 14 new deaths and 11 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,503. 

"Public and private hospital systems are nearing saturation point. Let's act fast," Sotto tweeted. 

Just as mainland Luzon entered its fourth week under enhanced community quarantine—which has severely restricted movement and has largely left the vulnerable grappling with uncertainty—the country's COVID-19 task force announced that the lockdown would be extended until April's end. 

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PASIG CITY PASIG CITY MAYOR VICO SOTTO
