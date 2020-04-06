Manila City families to receive P1,000 cash aid, Isko says

MANILA, Philippines — The City Government of Manila is set to extend P1000 aid to more than 5,000 families in the city as the Luzon-wide enhanced community lockdown.
Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno announced in a Facebook live Sunday night that he signed Ordinance No. 8625, allowing the grant of City Amelioration Crisis Assistance Fund (CAFAF) 2020.
“Bawat isang pamilya, 568,000 families per total of the listed barangays, tatanggap po kayo—kaysa intayin pa niyo ang pagkain na laging nade-delay dahil sa kulang na suplay—ay bibigyan po kayo ng pamahalaang lungsod ng Maynila na tig-iisang libong piso,” Moreno said.
(Each family, 568,000 families per total of the listed barangays will receive—instead of waiting for food box that is always delayed due to supplies—will be given P1,000 each by the city government of Manila.)
This will be on top of the food box that will be given to the families in the city, Moreno added.
The city mayor said priority will be given to the 544 barangays who are yet to receive food box from the local government.
“House-to-house (ang distribution), wala pong pila. Lahat ng itinala ninyo ay dapat n’yong bigyan isa-isa. Sila ay mag-iisyu ng resibo at acknowledgement receipt,” he explained.
(We will distribute it on a house-to-house basis. There will be no lining up. All that you have noted will be given aid. They will issue acknowledgement receipts.)
The CAFAF, amounting to P591.5 million, will be sourced from the following:
- Office of the Mayor, Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE)-Expenses – P200,000,000
- Manila Department of Social Welfare – P124,000,000
- 20% City Development Fund – P267,500,000
Moreno explained that the city government reached a decision to postpone other government projects to create the fund.
“The amount P1,000 per beneficiary shall be given to the barangay identified beneficiaries as financial assistance to be distributed in the 896 Barangays in the City of Manila to cushion the effect of COVID-19 crisis and to enable the people of Manila to purchase much needed food and supplies for their survival,” the Ordinance read. — Kristine Joy Patag
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
President Rodrigo Duterte and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) will consider the recommendations of all experts before deciding whether to lift or extend the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
Cabinet Secretary and IATF spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the factors considered before making the decision would be the trends in the COVID-19 epidemiological curve, capacity of the healthcare system, social factors, economic factors and security factors.
"Di ko po masasabi ngayon kung kailan nila ia-announce ang desisyon tungkol sa ECQ, pero makakasiguro kayo na sa desisyon na ito, papakinggan po ng IATF at ni Pangulong Duterte ang lahat ng mga experts bago makarating sa napakaimportanteng desisyon na ito," Nograles said at the Laging Handa virtual briefing Monday.
Government buildings at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac have been refurbished and converted into a 1,000-bed hospital, IATF spokesperson Karlo Nograles says.
NTF COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez also reports that the Rizal Stadium will be ready by this week with a capacity of 200 beds and the World Trade Center will also hold 500 beds and will have living quarters for health workers once finished.
"Sec. Galvez also reports that many LGUs have also stepped up efforts to provide quarantine areas in their respective localities, and we will report on the same in the days ahead," Nograles says at the Laging Handa virtual briefing.
President Rodrigo Duterte will donate his one-month salary to support efforts to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), a fast-spreading pandemic that has infected more than one millions people worldwide, more than 3,000 of them in the Philippines.
Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo notes that many Cabinet members have pledged to donate 75% of their monthly salaries from April to December to boost the government's fight against the disease.
"Others have volunteered a salary deduction for the whole duration of the state of public health emergency in solidarity with our countrymen and to help in the government efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus," Panelo says in a statement issued Sunday.
"The President is likewise donating his one month salary for the cause," he adds.
Duterte earns close to P400,000 per month, based on the latest government salary hike passed by Congress.
Panelo says other officials with the rank of secretary are giving portions of their salaries to boost the campaign against COVID-19.
The Philippine Postal Corp will resume operations for domestic acceptance and delivery of postal items, PHLPost says in an announcement.
PHLPost will operate selected Delivery Post Offices three times a week, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Door-to-door delivery will be limited and mails and parcels with contact details like phone numbers and email addresses may be picked up at the post office.
Barangay officials may also be tasked with delivering the mail to their constituents.
A team of experts from China—ten medical experts and two officials—arrive in Manila on Sunday to share technical advice on the prevention and control of COVID-19 in the country, the Department of Foreign Affairs reports.
- Latest
- Trending