Manila City families to receive P1,000 cash aid, Isko says

MANILA, Philippines — The City Government of Manila is set to extend P1000 aid to more than 5,000 families in the city as the Luzon-wide enhanced community lockdown.

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno announced in a Facebook live Sunday night that he signed Ordinance No. 8625, allowing the grant of City Amelioration Crisis Assistance Fund (CAFAF) 2020.

“Bawat isang pamilya, 568,000 families per total of the listed barangays, tatanggap po kayo—kaysa intayin pa niyo ang pagkain na laging nade-delay dahil sa kulang na suplay—ay bibigyan po kayo ng pamahalaang lungsod ng Maynila na tig-iisang libong piso,” Moreno said.

(Each family, 568,000 families per total of the listed barangays will receive—instead of waiting for food box that is always delayed due to supplies—will be given P1,000 each by the city government of Manila.)

This will be on top of the food box that will be given to the families in the city, Moreno added.

The city mayor said priority will be given to the 544 barangays who are yet to receive food box from the local government.

“House-to-house (ang distribution), wala pong pila. Lahat ng itinala ninyo ay dapat n’yong bigyan isa-isa. Sila ay mag-iisyu ng resibo at acknowledgement receipt,” he explained.

(We will distribute it on a house-to-house basis. There will be no lining up. All that you have noted will be given aid. They will issue acknowledgement receipts.)

The CAFAF, amounting to P591.5 million, will be sourced from the following:

Office of the Mayor, Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE)-Expenses – P200,000,000

Manila Department of Social Welfare – P124,000,000

20% City Development Fund – P267,500,000

Moreno explained that the city government reached a decision to postpone other government projects to create the fund.

“The amount P1,000 per beneficiary shall be given to the barangay identified beneficiaries as financial assistance to be distributed in the 896 Barangays in the City of Manila to cushion the effect of COVID-19 crisis and to enable the people of Manila to purchase much needed food and supplies for their survival,” the Ordinance read. — Kristine Joy Patag