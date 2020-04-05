Ospital ng Sampaloc closed for now after 5 workers positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Saturday ordered the temporary closure of Ospital ng Sampaloc after five of its workers tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by the city’s public information office on Saturday night.

As of this writing, 14 doctors, 8 nurses and 7 admin staff personnel who worked in the hospital have been placed under quarantine as a result of the confirmed cases and their resulting closure.

Patients who were still undergoing treatment or resting in the hospital have been transferred to other city district hospitals, while the rest were discharged or were for discharge.

Other patients seeking consultation were encouraged to proceed to Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center, Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital and Ospital ng Tondo.

The city of Manila, its PIO said, recorded 18 new cases of the new pathogen, bringing the city's total to 156 patients.

With 25 deaths and 14 recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the city of Manila stands at 117, while there are 395 other patients under investigation.

On Saturday, the health department recorded another COVID-19 spike, this time consisting of 76 patients, as the nationwide total shot up to 3,094 with the death toll at 144. — Franco Luna

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.

