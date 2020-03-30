LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Michelle Ann Calpe, owner of Rosman Pharmacy, and her assistants Joshua Rafael Quinones and Rhodora Quinones were collared during a sting in Barangay 8 at around 3:20 p.m.
Pharmacy owner nabbed for overpriced alcohol
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - March 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A pharmacy owner and her two workers were arrested for allegedly selling overpriced alcohol in Lucban, Quezon on Saturday.

Michelle Ann Calpe, owner of Rosman Pharmacy, and her assistants Joshua Rafael Quinones and Rhodora Quinones were collared during a sting in Barangay 8 at around 3:20 p.m.

Reports obtained from the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) police said Calpe reportedly increased the prices of alcohol after authorities imposed an enhanced community quarantine in Luzon to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Calpe reportedly sold a 120-milliliter bottle of alcohol for P55, when its standard retail  price is only P18.

Police seized six boxes of alcohol bottles worth P9,990 from the suspects.

Meanwhile, two persons were held for transporting several boxes of ethyl alcohol in nearby Tiaong town.

Maricar Racelis and Pollyanna Racelis were in a Hyundai Starex when they were apprehended at a checkpoint in Barangay Lalig.

Police said the suspects failed to present documents showing they are legitimate sellers.

