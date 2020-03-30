LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Sotto expressed suspicion that the commotion was intended to sabotage the relief efforts of the local government.
Twitter/Vico Sotto
Vico sees sabotage in Pasig relief distribution
Rey Galupo, Neil Jayson Servallos (The Philippine Star) - March 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Chaos marred Pasig City’s relief operations after residents mobbed city hall employees who were distributing food packs in Nagpayong, Barangay Pinagbuhatan on Saturday, Mayor Vico Sotto said yesterday.

Sotto expressed suspicion that the commotion was intended to sabotage the relief efforts of the local government.

He said the distribution of food packs was orderly at first until a resident called his neighbors who were not yet scheduled to receive relief goods.

“There was one person who spread the wrong information that everyone could get their share. So the residents rushed toward our team,” Sotto said.

He said the person responsible for the commotion made a scene by screaming while filming the crowd.

“It saddens me that there are still people who cause disorder amid the crisis we are facing,” Sotto said.

He apologized to the residents for the incident.

As of yesterday, Pasig recorded 33 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) with three deaths.

First fatality

The city government of Navotas reported yesterday its first fatality from COVID-19.

The patient, who was among the city’s persons under investigation (PUIs), tested positive for the virus five days after he was admitted to the local hospital on March 24, Mayor Toby Tiangco announced on his Facebook page.

The patient died of tuberculosis secondary to COVID-19.

Tiangco said the number of COVID-19 cases would increase unless the public would follow the government’s call to stay home.

There were 21 PUIs and 125 persons under monitoring in Navotas. Of the number, one tested negative for the virus and three are awaiting test results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

VICO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zamboanga City COVID-19 patient recovering
8 hours ago
ZP-01 will still need to complete 21 days of monitoring.
Nation
fbfb
La Trinidad, Benguet to go on one-day lockdown for disinfection, contact tracing
By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
Personnel of the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and other law enforcement agencies will help with contact...
Nation
fbfb
Laguna placed under total lockdown pending clear guidelines
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez declared the province under total lockdown, while more comprehensive guidelines have yet to...
Nation
fbfb
‘Missing’ COVID-19 patient found in Quezon City
By Janvic Mateo | 9 days ago
The missing patient who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 has been located in Quezon City.
Nation
fbfb
List of live online Holy Mass celebrations in Metro Manila
14 days ago
Here are live streaming options to participate in the Holy Mass online during the Metro Manila community quarantine.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Zamora undergoes quarantine for coronavirus
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora announced yesterday that he would undergo quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to...
Nation
fbfb
2 slain in NPA attack
By Michael Punongbayan | March 30, 2020 - 12:00am
A soldier and a suspected rebel were killed while two others were wounded in an attack by New People’s Army guerrillas in Rodriguez, Rizal on Saturday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
3 days ago
Lone COVID-19 patient in Cotabato recovers
By John Unson | 3 days ago
The Cotabato Regional Medical Center announced Thursday its lone COVID-19 patient has recovered after two weeks of confi...
Nation
fbfb
4 days ago
Cavite town mayor positive for coronavirus
By Ed Amoroso | 4 days ago
yor Junio Dualan of Naic, Cavite has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.
Nation
fbfb
4 days ago
Doctor kidnapped in Sulu freed
By Jaime Laude | 4 days ago
Government security forces rescued in Sulu on Tuesday a doctor kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf bandits in Jolo in February.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with