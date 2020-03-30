LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Zamora undergoes quarantine for coronavirus
Neil Jayson Servallos (The Philippine Star) - March 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora announced yesterday that he would undergo quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to a staff member who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“In the interest of public safety, I will be undergoing self-quarantine from March 29 to April 11,” Zamora said.

He said he and his staff member have not shown symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

“I am in perfect physical condition and have no symptoms at all. But since I have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 patient, I decided to go on quarantine as a precaution,” he said.

Zamora assured his constituents that he would continue to manage the city government’s daily operations while on home quarantine.

“I will continue to be active on social media posting updates and advisories,” he said.

The local government will begin using this week the San Juan City Science High School’s new building as a quarantine facility.

The city-run San Juan Medical Center will also open its 25-room ward to suspected COVID-19 carriers.

Zamora said hospitals in the city would reach maximum capacity as the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 73 on Friday.

In Makati, Mayor Abby Binay has ordered the release of cash aid to over 2,000 registered solo parents in the city.

Binay said 2,049 single parents would receive P1,000 each on top of relief goods to alleviate their plight during the enhanced community quarantine.

The Makati government included solo parents as beneficiaries of financial assistance along with over 6,800 tricycle and jeepney drivers.

Binay said the cash assistance and food packs would be delivered to the homes of the beneficiaries.

Virus count continues to climb

 In Mandaluyong, four new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend, bringing the total number to 39 with three deaths.

The city health office said there were 132 persons under investigation and 422 were being monitored for possible infection.

In Taguig, 42 cases of COVID-19 were recorded. Two of the patients have died and two others recovered from the disease.

Parañaque has 34 cases; Muntinlupa, 22; Las Piñas, 20, and Pasay, 12.

Overpriced thermal scanners

In Binondo, Manila, police arrested a man for allegedly selling overpriced thermal scanners over the weekend.

Geoffrey Deetan was nabbed by agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) during an entrapment operation at the corner of Claro M. Recto Avenue and Aguilar street.

CIDG director Maj. Gen. Joel Coronel said Deetan allegedly sold a thermal scanner for P4,985 per piece to a policeman who posed as a buyer.

The trade and health departments set the standard retail price of thermal scanner at P3,400 per piece.

Police said they recovered 80 thermal scanners worth P272,000 from the suspect. – With Ghio Ong, Emmanuel Tupas

