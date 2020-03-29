LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
In this March 19, 2020 photo from the Mayor's Office of La Trinidad, Benguet, police check incoming vehicles.
La Trinidad LGU Facebook page
La Trinidad, Benguet to go on one-day lockdown for disinfection, contact tracing
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - March 29, 2020 - 1:42pm

Benguet, PHILIPPINES — La Trinidad, Benguet's capital town, will be under extreme enhanced community quarantine (EECQ) starting March 30 to March 31 to facilitate contact tracing and massive disinfection after two patients there were found positive for COVID-19. 

La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda on Friday afternoon issued an executive order placing the entire town under EECQ from 12 midnight of Monday to 12 midnight of Tuesday. 

He said that the Department of Health-Cordillera in its COVID-19 regional updates noted that there already two laboratory confirmed cases in Benguet.

The two COVID-19 cases are from Barangays Poblacion and Puguis in La Trinidad. One is a six-year-old child and the other is an Overseas Filipino Worker who arrived from Hong Kong.

The child was already discharged from a private hospital in Baguio City and is in stable condition.  The OFW is presently confined and is also in stable condition.

Salda said that there is a need for an extensive contact tracing by the town’s health workers. He added they will be assisted by personnel of the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and other law enforcement agencies to apply procedures of investigation.

As a result of the EECQ, all roads leading to La Trinidad, including barangay roads, will be closed except for emergency situations. 

All establishments will be closed except for sari-sari stores that are allowed to operate from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. during the EECQ dates.

BENGUET LA TRINIDAD LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
St. Luke's no longer accept COVID-19 patients for confinement after limit reached
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
"While it is our desire to extend quality healthcare to every patient that needs our help, we can only do so much at this...
Nation
fbfb
Zamboanga City locks down barangay where COVID-19 case lives
By Roel Pareño | 3 days ago
Officials of six barangays surrounding and adjacent to Barangay Sinunuc have also imposed a lockdown after some residents...
Nation
fbfb
DOH defers COVID-19 testing in Marikina
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 5 days ago
(Updated) Despite the readiness of Marikina City to operate its molecular laboratory center and start using locally developed...
Nation
fbfb
Doctor rescued after being held captive by Abu Sayyaf in Sulu
By Roel Pareño | 3 days ago
A local doctor, who was held captive by the Abu Sayyaf group for 50 days in the jungle, was rescued Tuesday night by the government...
Nation
fbfb
Batangas university lab makes face shields for health workers
By Arnell Ozaeta | 4 days ago
A school-based laboratory in Batangas City is now creating face shields for healthcare workers in the province amid the shortage...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
23 hours ago
Laguna placed under total lockdown pending clear guidelines
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez declared the province under total lockdown, while more comprehensive guidelines have yet to...
Nation
fbfb
2 days ago
Lone COVID-19 patient in Cotabato recovers
By John Unson | 2 days ago
The Cotabato Regional Medical Center announced Thursday its lone COVID-19 patient has recovered after two weeks of confi...
Nation
fbfb
3 days ago
Cavite town mayor positive for coronavirus
By Ed Amoroso | 3 days ago
yor Junio Dualan of Naic, Cavite has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.
Nation
fbfb
3 days ago
Doctor kidnapped in Sulu freed
By Jaime Laude | 3 days ago
Government security forces rescued in Sulu on Tuesday a doctor kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf bandits in Jolo in February.
Nation
fbfb
4 days ago
Doctor arrested for allegedly selling overpriced donated thermal scanners
4 days ago
The National Bureau of Investigation arrested a doctor for selling overpriced thermal scanners that were donated to an association...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with