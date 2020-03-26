LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
Last week, Mayor Philip Crispino and his wife Councilor Donna Rillera-Crispino of Caba, La Union and Baliuag Mayor Ferdie Estrella tested positive for COVID-19.
Michael Varcas/ File
Cavite town mayor positive for coronavirus
Ed Amoroso, Raymund Catindig, Roel Pareño, Gilbert Bayoran, Emmanuel Tupas, Jennifer Rendon, Neil Jayson Servallos (The Philippine Star) - March 26, 2020 - 12:00am

CAVITE, Philippines — Mayor Junio Dualan of Naic, Cavite has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Dualan made the announcement in a post on Facebook on Tuesday, citing the result of his test conducted on March 18.

“Positive, but in good condition... Ako po ay pinayuhan na mag self-quarantine,” Dualan said.

Last week, Mayor Philip Crispino and his wife Councilor Donna Rillera-Crispino of Caba, La Union and Baliuag Mayor Ferdie Estrella tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Negros Oriental will tighten its borders starting today while Negros Occidental is set to implement an enhanced community quarantine for 14 days starting March 30.

Provincial information officer Bimbo Miraflor confirmed that the sister-in-law of a councilor in Tayasan town, the first COVID-19 fatality in Negros Occidental, died on Tuesday. The husband of the patient is recovering in a hospital in Dumaguete City.

Miraflor said they are still waiting for the couple’s test results.

In Zamboanga City, the local inter-agency task force reported that a 29-year-old male, who arrived from Manila on March 13, is the first COVID-19 case in  Zamboanga peninsula.

City health officer Dulce Amor Miravite said the patient is among the 31 PUIs in the city.

A 52-year-old female is the second confirmed case in Baguio City, according to the Department of Health.

Cainta Mayor Keith Nieto said there are now 10 COVID-19 cases, including four fatalities in the town. There are also 72 PUIs and 145 persons under monitoring.

On the sale of overpriced medical supply, National Bureau of Investigation-Northern Mindanao regional director Patricio Bernales said 203 pieces of thermal scanners worth P1.9 million were confiscated from a certain Chong in a sting in Barangay Gusa, Cagayan de Oro City on Tuesday.

In Cavite, Lai Geou Tee, 28, a Malaysian citizen, and Filipino-Chinese Hasan Meahar Asana, 43, were arrested for allegedly selling overpriced face masks in Carmona. The suspects reportedly yielded P1.3 million worth of face masks.

Eight other persons were arrested in Iloilo City and Minglanilla, Cebu for selling overpriced alcohol and hand sanitizers.

COVID 19 JUNIO DUALAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH defers COVID-19 testing in Marikina
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
(Updated) Despite the readiness of Marikina City to operate its molecular laboratory center and start using locally developed...
Nation
fbfb
Doctor arrested for allegedly selling overpriced donated thermal scanners
12 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation arrested a doctor for selling overpriced thermal scanners that were donated to an association...
Nation
fbfb
Zamboanga City locks down barangay where COVID-19 case lives
By Roel Pareño | 9 hours ago
Officials of six barangays surrounding and adjacent to Barangay Sinunuc have also imposed a lockdown after some residents...
Nation
fbfb
St. Luke's no longer accept COVID-19 patients for confinement after limit reached
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"While it is our desire to extend quality healthcare to every patient that needs our help, we can only do so much at this...
Nation
fbfb
‘Missing’ COVID-19 patient found in Quezon City
By Janvic Mateo | 5 days ago
The missing patient who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 has been located in Quezon City.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Doctor kidnapped in Sulu freed
By Jaime Laude | 1 hour ago
Government security forces rescued in Sulu on Tuesday a doctor kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf bandits in Jolo in February.
Nation
fbfb
8 hours ago
Doctor rescued after being held captive by Abu Sayyaf in Sulu
By Roel Pareño | 8 hours ago
A local doctor, who was held captive by the Abu Sayyaf group for 50 days in the jungle, was rescued Tuesday night by the government...
Nation
fbfb
12 hours ago
Batangas university lab makes face shields for health workers
By Arnell Ozaeta | 12 hours ago
A school-based laboratory in Batangas City is now creating face shields for healthcare workers in the province amid the shortage...
Nation
fbfb
2 days ago
33 passengers from Manila stranded in Davao de Oro
By Edith Regalado | 2 days ago
Thirty-three passengers from Metro Manila are stranded in Monkayo, Davao de Oro due to the enhanced community quarantine....
Nation
fbfb
2 days ago
Musician dies of COVID 1 week after Legazpi concert
By Cet Dematera | 2 days ago
Health auhorities in the Bicol region yesterday ordered the contact tracing of individuals who watched a concert staged in...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with