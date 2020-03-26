Cavite town mayor positive for coronavirus

CAVITE, Philippines — Mayor Junio Dualan of Naic, Cavite has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Dualan made the announcement in a post on Facebook on Tuesday, citing the result of his test conducted on March 18.

“Positive, but in good condition... Ako po ay pinayuhan na mag self-quarantine,” Dualan said.

Last week, Mayor Philip Crispino and his wife Councilor Donna Rillera-Crispino of Caba, La Union and Baliuag Mayor Ferdie Estrella tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Negros Oriental will tighten its borders starting today while Negros Occidental is set to implement an enhanced community quarantine for 14 days starting March 30.

Provincial information officer Bimbo Miraflor confirmed that the sister-in-law of a councilor in Tayasan town, the first COVID-19 fatality in Negros Occidental, died on Tuesday. The husband of the patient is recovering in a hospital in Dumaguete City.

Miraflor said they are still waiting for the couple’s test results.

In Zamboanga City, the local inter-agency task force reported that a 29-year-old male, who arrived from Manila on March 13, is the first COVID-19 case in Zamboanga peninsula.

City health officer Dulce Amor Miravite said the patient is among the 31 PUIs in the city.

A 52-year-old female is the second confirmed case in Baguio City, according to the Department of Health.

Cainta Mayor Keith Nieto said there are now 10 COVID-19 cases, including four fatalities in the town. There are also 72 PUIs and 145 persons under monitoring.

On the sale of overpriced medical supply, National Bureau of Investigation-Northern Mindanao regional director Patricio Bernales said 203 pieces of thermal scanners worth P1.9 million were confiscated from a certain Chong in a sting in Barangay Gusa, Cagayan de Oro City on Tuesday.

In Cavite, Lai Geou Tee, 28, a Malaysian citizen, and Filipino-Chinese Hasan Meahar Asana, 43, were arrested for allegedly selling overpriced face masks in Carmona. The suspects reportedly yielded P1.3 million worth of face masks.

Eight other persons were arrested in Iloilo City and Minglanilla, Cebu for selling overpriced alcohol and hand sanitizers.